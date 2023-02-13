Vitesco Technologies Employees Honored at 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award Conference

Four recognized for achievements in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math

Recipients celebrated for shaping the future of STEM activities as well as creating paths forward for others

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies announced today that four employees were honored this past weekend for outstanding accomplishments in their field at this year's 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference held near Washington D.C.

Vitesco Technologies’ Armand Foreman, Everton Swearing and Elvin Simpson at the 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) Awards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference.

BEYA judges representing industry, academia and government leaders made their award selections in recognition of individuals who are shaping the future of science, engineering and technology as well as for opening doors in STEM-related careers for others to follow.

This year's award winners from Vitesco Technologies are:

> Everton Swearing, Global Head of Sales, 2-Wheeler & Powersports Customer Group - BEYA STEM Conference Award for Technical Marketing and Sales

> Armand Foreman, Software Engineering Manager - Modern-Day Technology Leader Award

> Elvin Simpson, Production Value Stream Manager - Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award

> Joe Wright – Manufacturing Support Manager - Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we celebrate with our friends and colleagues their (these?) well-deserved recognition from BEYA," said Florencia Stanfield, chief diversity officer for Vitesco Technologies. "In addition to their talents and skills within the context of science and technology, each are role models supporting our cultural goals for creating an environment where all Vitesco Technologies employees can thrive to their fullest potential. Their contributions to our business and our employee resource groups provides both direction and inspiration for achieving our goal of being an employer of choice within our industry."

The BEYA STEM Conference offers K-12 students, college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM career opportunities.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust -gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of €8.3 billion and employs around 37,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany and has its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. U.S.A.

