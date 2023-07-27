Vitesco Technologies Initiates Landmark Solar Energy Sustainability Project in Seguin, Texas

Partnership between equipment operator Big Sun Solar and Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) believed to be one of first three-party energy purchase agreements in Texas

Solar panels expected to supply more than 10% of the auto manufacturing facility's annual energy consumption

Project expected to be completed in Q4 2023

SEGUIN, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A major solar project is being developed in Central Texas as a partnership between global automotive supplier Vitesco Technologies, San Antonio-based Big Sun Solar and the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) and is believed to be one of the first three-party power purchase agreements in Texas.

Groundbreaking for the project began in late July and is expected to be completed and commissioned by the end of the 2023.

Sean Alvarez, chief operating officer at GVEC, Rich Anderson, Seguin plant manager at Vitesco Technologies, and Robert Miggins, co-founder and CEO of Big Sun Solar, break ground on a landmark solar energy sustainability project in Seguin, Texas.

The solar project will be built on 12 acres adjacent to the Vitesco Technologies manufacturing facility in Seguin supporting the company's role as a leading international supplier of modern drive systems and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility. Through the power purchase agreement, Big Sun Solar will build, own, and operate the solar project, and Vitesco Technologies will purchase from GVEC the electricity generated to offset its energy consumption.

The 2.6MWdc project will generate roughly 4,800 megawatt hours per year through 4,800 solar panels, which use trackers to follow the sun's changing position throughout the day. That will meet about 13 percent of Vitesco Technologies' annual energy consumption at the Seguin facility. This is enough energy to power 330 Texas homes (avg. 1,800 square feet) per year and to reduce emissions equivalent to removing nearly 600 cars from the road for a year.

"The Seguin facility is one of our largest manufacturing plants in the world and a key contributor to Vitesco Technologies' ability to serve U.S. and global automakers with powertrain technology," said Scott Williams, head of Operations for Vitesco Technologies North America. "Our collaboration with Big Sun Solar has led to a significant leap forward in allowing us to also meet our corporate environmental and sustainability targets. We believe sustainability to be an essential success factor for our future."

By 2030, Vitesco Technologies wants to achieve climate neutrality for its entire production and internal business activities. The company has also set itself the ambitious goal of making its entire value chain climate neutral by 2040 at the latest. This also includes all business activities outside the company's own processes – from the extraction of raw materials to the use of products.

"Converting the transportation sector to climate neutral solutions is daunting but also achievable. We're proud and excited to work with companies such as Vitesco Technologies who are taking the lead," said Big Sun Solar CEO Robert Miggins.

GVEC General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Darren Schauer commented, "GVEC is pleased to be a part of this inaugural collaboration with Vitesco Technologies and Big Sun Technologies. As a cooperative serving one of the largest manufacturing clusters in South Texas, we are committed to working with our commercial and industrial customers on creative solutions to meet their sustainability goals. This flexibility helps attract and retain prominent businesses such as Vitesco Technologies in our service area. We are proud to support this endeavor recognizing it will spur jobs, the local economy, and community resources well into the future."

Vitesco Technologies, which has been an important part of Seguin's economy for more than 50 years, manufactures state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. Its 1,700 employees represent roughly 5 percent of the Seguin population. This project marks the global company's largest solar project in North America having initiated similar programs near its manufacturing locations in Mexico earlier this year.

ABOUT VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

ABOUT BIG SUN SOLAR

Big Sun Solar provides Texas businesses with custom-designed rooftop, carport, and ground-mount solar systems to help counter rising energy costs and meet corporate sustainability goals. With a Net Promoter Score of 88, Big Sun Solar is an industry leader in customer satisfaction trusted by prominent brands including Vitesco Technologies, Cavender Auto Group, Rush Enterprises, and Baywood Hotels, and has installed close to 20 megawatts of solar in the past seven years. Additionally, Big Sun has built 6.5 megawatts of community solar through its partnership with CPS Energy. With a passion to build a more renewable future for the next generation of Texans, Big Sun Solar is based in San Antonio and serves businesses across the state. To learn more about Big Sun Solar, visit www.bigsunsolar.com/. Follow Big Sun Solar on Instagram and Twitter @BigSunSolar and Facebook at facebook.com/bigsunsolar.

ABOUT GVEC

GVEC is a progressive cooperative focused on delivering products and services that empower the people and communities in South Central Texas. A trusted, local partner since 1938, today GVEC provides dependable electricity, high-speed internet, and beyond the meter services like AC/heating, solar and battery storage solutions, and electrician services. The Cooperative proudly serves over 120,000 consumers in surrounding areas through five customer service locations in Cuero, Gonzales, La Vernia, Schertz and Seguin. Visit GVEC at gvec.org or on Facebook, Glass Door, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

