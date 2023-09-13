Vitesco Technologies Looks Toward Future of Electrification at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

  • New exhibit links electrification technologies sought by auto makers in developing product road maps
  • Sustainable electric axle drive innovation an example of production flexibility afforded auto makers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility, will use the opportunity to update U.S. auto makers, analysts and media about its global electric vehicle portfolio at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit (NAIAS) from September 13 to 14.

With its North American regional headquarters in the nearby suburb of Auburn Hills, Mich, the annual industry event in Detroit is a perfect opportunity for the company to showcase its latest technologies to domestic and global customers and a host of other industry companies engaged in transitioning the industry toward an electrified future.

"There is undeniable momentum for the infusion of electrification technology occurring within the industry," said Vitesco Technologies North America CEO Sandy Stojkovski. "The success of Vitesco Technologies has been rooted in supporting the long-term visions of our customers and ultimately satisfying the needs of consumers."

Vitesco Technologies will showcase products from its portfolio covering electric drive components, sensors and actuators, as well as complete electric drive systems.

An example of this technical and social commitment is Vitesco Technologies' fourth generation electric axle drive. This innovation is now available with an optional externally excited electric synchronous machine that uses a new rotor which does not use permanent magnets and therefore does not require any rare earth elements. This reduces the cost of the rotor and the environmental impact of material sourcing.

Having gone public in September 2021, Vitesco Technologies company is assuming a leading role among automotive suppliers in the transition to electromobility. In the first half of 2023, the North America region has contributed more than €1.18 billion (p. 38) toward the company's global sales.

Vitesco Technologies has already contributed to the sale of more than five million electric vehicles, and has prioritized affordable mobility, optimization of drive efficiency and more sustainability across the entire process chain.

About Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

