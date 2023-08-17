Vitesco Technologies North America Publishes Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report for 2022

DE&I activities are a multiplier of employee engagement and ingenuity for successfully navigating industry transformation to electrification

Second annual report highlights progress, sets future targets

DE&I Report scope to expand from regional to global in 2024

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of advanced drive technologies and solutions for e-mobility, presents its latest annual report on building a culture of inclusion through its diversity initiatives and processes in North America. The company embraces the idea that dimensions of diversity help it build a sustainable business addressing global mobility challenges. The report is now available online.

"North America has served Vitesco Technologies as a template for initiating and developing employee support programs, HR hiring practices and leadership trainings that fit with our global company values," said Florencia Stanfield, Chief Diversity Officer at Vitesco Technologies. "Our first sustainability report in 2021 served to identify the challenges and set expectations which I feel have been embraced by our employees and the collective accomplishments we recognize in this year's report."

The DE&I Report speaks to the year's activities supporting four pillars of the company's DE&I strategy in North America:

Listening and Learning

Developing and Retaining Talent

Instilling Accountability

Being Role Models

The intention and effect of completed activities supporting these strategies are noted in the report. Examples include talent reviews and succession planning in the context of diversity taking into account the employee's voiced interests and career aspirations in addition to observed skills, experience and competencies; establishing DE&I goals for all employees as part of the annual performance review process; creation of new and support for existing employee resource groups which are led by employees and their authentic perspectives; and establishing supplier diversity programs to drive diverse spending and growth.

"One of the key takeaways from this past year is the feedback confirming DE&I as one of the most appreciated aspects of the company by our employees," said Stanfield. "We also recognized in the data feeding the report that conversations and understandings of diversity are nuanced across the region. We have more to do, but our path is also clearer, and we have defined additional milestones in our journey."

Vitesco Technologies' DE&I strategy is now being implemented across its global footprint. Vitesco Technologies is extending diversity programming initiated in North America as well as new inclusion activities reflecting localized opportunities in other parts of the world. As such, the 2024 DE&I Report will move to a global review of the company's active mindset in establishing a culture of inclusion leading to its reputation as an employer of choice.

Further information online: Vitesco Technologies – Human Rights and Diversity (vitesco-technologies.com)

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

