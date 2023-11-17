Vitesco Technologies Recognized for Creating a Culture of Inclusion by CADIA

Vitesco Technologies honored to receive the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) Creating Inclusive Culture Award

Award recognizes company's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for all employees

2023 employee participation in diversity programming is up more than 230% in N. America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies was recognized for the second consecutive year from among its automotive peers by the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) for its ongoing efforts toward creating a culture of inclusion while pursuing its role as a leading international provider of modern powertrain technologies and electric mobility solutions.

Vitesco Technologies team celebrates CADIA’s Creating Inclusive Culture Award.

Vitesco Technologies was recognized during CADIA's Annual Impact Awards celebration for making strides in "creating an inclusive culture" where individuals are encouraged and supported in their ability to show up in the workplace as their authentic selves. Last year, the company was honored for its Inclusive Leadership activities.

"It's a tremendous honor for Vitesco Technologies and the entire team to be recognized for building upon our leadership recognition to the programs that were cascaded throughout the organization," said Vitesco Technologies Chief Diversity Officer Florencia Stanfield. "We see inclusion as a journey without a destination. Creating platforms for listening to the voices and experiences of our employees, and then acting upon them… is a not-so-hidden secret to our success."

This past year, Vitesco Technologies implemented an in-house coaching process for their executive board and leadership team to educate on how inclusive leadership supports business objectives. The company also reached more than 1,200 employees with Unconscious Bias and Inclusive Leadership training. In addition, an ambassador program was grown to bring together DE&I champions from all countries, critical functions, and business units to drive business results. Overall, employee participation grew by 230 percent year-over-year with more than 8,400 employees participating in employee resource events within the region.

"I have great optimism for continuing to shape a culture of inclusion for all employees at Vitesco Technologies," said Stanfield. "We now have more than 20 employee resource group chapters across seven countries which is really unlocking our full potential."

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

