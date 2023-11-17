Vitesco Technologies Recognized for Creating a Culture of Inclusion by CADIA

News provided by

Vitesco Technologies

17 Nov, 2023, 10:21 ET

  • Vitesco Technologies honored to receive the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) Creating Inclusive Culture Award
  • Award recognizes company's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for all employees
  • 2023 employee participation in diversity programming is up more than 230% in N. America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies was recognized for the second consecutive year from among its automotive peers by the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement's (CADIA) for its ongoing efforts toward creating a culture of inclusion while pursuing its role as a leading international provider of modern powertrain technologies and electric mobility solutions.

Continue Reading
Vitesco Technologies team celebrates CADIA’s Creating Inclusive Culture Award.
Vitesco Technologies team celebrates CADIA’s Creating Inclusive Culture Award.

Vitesco Technologies was recognized during CADIA's Annual Impact Awards celebration for making strides in "creating an inclusive culture" where individuals are encouraged and supported in their ability to show up in the workplace as their authentic selves. Last year, the company was honored for its Inclusive Leadership activities.

"It's a tremendous honor for Vitesco Technologies and the entire team to be recognized for building upon our leadership recognition to the programs that were cascaded throughout the organization," said Vitesco Technologies Chief Diversity Officer Florencia Stanfield. "We see inclusion as a journey without a destination. Creating platforms for listening to the voices and experiences of our employees, and then acting upon them… is a not-so-hidden secret to our success."

This past year, Vitesco Technologies implemented an in-house coaching process for their executive board and leadership team to educate on how inclusive leadership supports business objectives. The company also reached more than 1,200 employees with Unconscious Bias and Inclusive Leadership training. In addition, an ambassador program was grown to bring together DE&I champions from all countries, critical functions, and business units to drive business results. Overall, employee participation grew by 230 percent year-over-year with more than 8,400 employees participating in employee resource events within the region.

"I have great optimism for continuing to shape a culture of inclusion for all employees at Vitesco Technologies," said Stanfield. "We now have more than 20 employee resource group chapters across seven countries which is really unlocking our full potential."

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany. 

SOURCE Vitesco Technologies

Also from this source

Robust and reliable: Vitesco Technologies develops innovative power module

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, is developing a power module which ...

Vitesco Technologies Looks Toward Future of Electrification at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility, will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.