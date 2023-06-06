Vitesco Technologies Showcases Electrification Innovations at the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition

Vitesco Technologies

06 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

  • Lifecycle Engineering driving innovations for sustainable mobility
  • Vitesco Technologies shows option for its latest axle drive platform
  • Broad portfolio of hardware and software supporting auto industry drive toward electrification

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility, will join global electric vehicle (EV) leaders at the 36th EV Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) held in Sacramento, Calif. from June 11 to 14.

At the show, Vitesco Technologies will exhibit innovations for more sustainable and more efficient electric driving at its booth (#1139). 

No need for rare earths: Vitesco Technologies presents electric drive for maximum sustainability.
Electrification solutions on display will include a second option for the company's latest generation electric axle drive platform (EMR4 – Electronics, Motor and Reducer). This innovation provides the option for eliminating permanent magnets and a reliance on rare earth metallic elements with a redesigned rotor using a sophisticated winding technique.  It provides Vitesco Technologies' customers with the high-performance motor output they require in a more economically attractive solution, which also reduces the carbon footprint of material sourcing.

"As electrification momentum grows, we are excited to provide our customers with the technical flexibility they need to set their strategies," said Anand Gandhi, North America Director of Technology and Innovation for Vitesco Technologies. "As a result of our Life Cycle Engineering, we can provide our customers with sustainable mobility solutions."

Additionally, Vitesco Technologies will also showcase representative products from its portfolio covering high voltage electronics, battery management systems, electronic controls and several other components which are critical for plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

About EVS36
Organized and hosted by EDTA, the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) is the premier showcase for industry innovation and is the longest-running international conference devoted to electric transportation and technologies.

Featuring compelling presentations from industry and thought leaders, a cutting-edge exposition with exhibitors from around the globe and multiple networking events, EVS36 will provide a wide array of opportunities to showcase leadership, learn from the experts, and educate the public and the media about electric transportation. More information: https://evs36.com/ 

About Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

