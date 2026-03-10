Vitestro Raises $70 Million in Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy and Commercial Readiness

Labcorp Venture Fund, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, InterVest, MGFO, PGGM, Puma Venture Capital, and ROM Utrecht invest alongside existing investors Invest-NL, EIC Fund, Fred Moll, NYBC Ventures, and Sonder Capital

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, the pioneer in medical robotics advancing automated diagnostic blood collection, today announced the close of a $70 million oversubscribed Series B financing. The round includes new strategic investment from U.S. healthcare leaders Labcorp Venture Fund, Mayo Clinic, and Sutter Health, new financial investors InterVest, MGFO, PGGM, Puma Venture Capital, and ROM Utrecht, and continued support from existing investors Invest-NL (supported by InvestEU), EIC Fund, Fred Moll, NYBC Ventures, and Sonder Capital.

Toon Overbeeke with Aletta®, Vitestro’s device for autonomous blood draws

Proceeds will be used to advance the next generation Aletta® Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device™ (ARPD™), enabling deeper integration into high-volume clinical workflows. The funding will also support Vitestro's U.S. FDA De Novo regulatory pathway and global commercial readiness, including manufacturing scale-up, clinical expansion, and commercial infrastructure development, as the company prepares for broader market adoption beginning in Europe and progressing toward the U.S. market.

"Closing our Series B financing reflects strong conviction in our mission to establish a new standard in autonomous robotic venous access and diagnostic blood collection," said Toon Overbeeke, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Vitestro. "Our technology has evolved from a novel vision into a clinically validated reality, and we are grateful for the support of this distinguished syndicate of strategic, healthcare, and life science investors as we move toward broad clinical adoption. Diagnostic blood collection remains the highest-volume invasive medical procedure globally, with billions of procedures performed annually."

Vitestro leadership will use the proceeds to further advance the platform's technical capabilities and integration into existing technology infrastructure, conduct essential clinical studies and pilot programs to embed the technology into real-world workflows, and expand its team to meet growing demand from healthcare providers.

"The Labcorp Venture Fund sees strong potential in solutions that modernize core diagnostic processes and improve consistency for patients," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Head of Labcorp Venture Fund. "Applying robotics, multimodal imaging and AI to clinically validated diagnostic blood collection is an exciting approach, and we're thrilled to support Vitestro as they advance this important work."

"Vitestro is redefining one of the largest and most under innovated clinical workflows with a first-of-its-kind autonomous robotic platform for diagnostic blood collection addressing an enormous unmet global market need," said Dr. Fred Moll, co-founder and partner at Sonder Capital and former co-founder and CEO of Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health. "I believe this technology has the potential to establish a new standard of care, much as robotic surgery did in its early days."

The Aletta® ARPD™ is designed to autonomously perform diagnostic blood collection. The system combines multimodal imaging, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence to identify suitable veins, guide needle insertion, and collect blood samples with high precision and consistency. Aletta® is intended to support phlebotomy departments by performing routine diagnostic blood draws, helping address staffing challenges, reduce human-dependent variability, standardize quality, enhance the overall patient experience, and enable greater operational predictability and scalability in high-volume outpatient care settings.

About Vitestro

Vitestro is a global leader in medical robotics advancing diagnostic blood collection through autonomous technology. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company brings deep expertise in engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, and commercialization. Vitestro has developed Aletta®, the world's first and only CE-marked Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device™ (ARPD™), establishing a new category and benchmark for diagnostic blood collection. By integrating advanced robotics, multimodal imaging, and AI, Vitestro is enabling greater precision, operational efficiency, and an improved patient experience in clinical settings. Aletta® is currently CE-marked and is currently being deployed in clinical and pre-commercial settings in Europe and has not yet received FDA authorization in the U.S. Vitestro is actively advancing its U.S. regulatory pathway while expanding global clinical collaborations to support the future commercialization of autonomous diagnostic blood collection worldwide.

