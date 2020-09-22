Vitiello Communications Group Announces Certifications in Change Management and Inclusive Workplace Culture

Feinberg leads the agency's change management communications practice area, with special emphasis on the remote workforce revolution . A recognized expert in developing communications strategy and content in support of global organizational changes such as mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, Feinberg trained agency members in change management fundamentals as part of the professional development program she spearheads, VTLO Learns.

Feigin directs the agency's IWC practice area, with a focus on bringing corporations' diversity, inclusion and allyship programs to life. A skilled facilitator and award-winning creative, Feigin conducted a VTLO Learns workshop on IWC and the Employee Experience. She will share her insights as the featured speaker at VTLO's Best Practices Roundtable webinar on Allyship in December.

"Carol and Richelle bring tremendous expertise to VTLO clients and colleagues. As certified experts, they add even more value by deepening their skills and sharing their knowledge," said Jill Vitiello, chief executive officer, VTLO.

Both spoke to how their certifications can help businesses move forward successfully.

"Understanding the science of change management allows us to partner with our clients to deliver communications programs that respect the human aspects of implementing and sustaining transformation initiatives," said Feinberg.

"Applying a rigorous process to defining and building a healthy corporate culture that respects and values all employees is a best practice that business leaders need during this time of social justice reckoning," said Feigin.

"In this time of uncertainty, change and culture are top of mind for every organization. These additional certifications strengthen VTLO's ability to provide practical business solutions," said Nadine Green, chief operating officer, VTLO.

About Vitiello Communications Group

Vitiello Communications Group is an agency focused on the employee experience, connecting people in the moments that matter. We are experts in change management, inclusive workplace culture, and employee engagement. VTLO is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise and small business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the State of New Jersey.

Contact: Seth Mucha, [email protected], 1-732-238-6622 ext. 508

SOURCE Vitiello Communications Group

