Vitiello Communications Group Celebrates Volunteerism; Recognizes 2019 Volunteer of the Year

"VTLO committed to recognizing the team member with the highest number of volunteer hours in 2019 by making a donation to the non-profit of his or her choice. We are thrilled to honor Brian Keefer, Director, New Accounts, as Volunteer of the Year and recipient of the first annual VTLO Cares Award, a part of our VTLO Cares program," said VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, VTLO Cares is a strategic corporate social responsibility program. VTLO set a goal to mark the company's 30th anniversary in 2020 by committing to donate to World Vision for every hour volunteered by VTLO team members up to 150 hours. Through the team's volunteer efforts, VTLO will help provide clean water access for 30 people in Rwanda under World Vision's clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiative.

"We are proud of Brian and all colleagues who participated in VTLO Cares' Employee Volunteering initiative," said Vitiello. "The VTLO team lives our values of Growth, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork (GRIT) every day, whether collaborating with our clients or enriching our communities. They are the reason the company has thrived for 30 years."

"We are grateful to VTLO for its generous donation and to Brian for his dedicated service to our community," said United Way of Southern Chester County Chief Executive Officer Carrie H. Freeman.

About Vitiello Communications Group

Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) partners with Internal Communications, Human Resources and Business Leaders to create an inspired and productive workforce that delivers results and contributes to its community. VTLO is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise and small business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the State of New Jersey.

CONTACT:

Seth Mucha

732.238.6622 ext. 508

Seth.mucha@vtlo.com

SOURCE Vitiello Communications Group