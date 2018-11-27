Vitiello Communications Group Gives Back by Expanding its CSR Program

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) today announced that it has expanded its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, VTLO Cares. Inspired by the company's GRIT values of Growth, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork, and in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, VTLO Cares was strategically redesigned with an emphasis on four cause areas – Education and Economic Empowerment, Equality and Diversity, Environmental Stewardship and Employee Volunteering.

"Serving our community is an integral part of VTLO's culture. Our goal as individuals and as a company is to be a force for good in the world, and the expansion of our CSR efforts enables our team to continue achieving that goal," said VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello.

Among the new initiatives supported by VTLO Cares is an innovative pilot program in partnership with the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ). Using the Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st century (CALTA21) model, the program equips public school educators to use contemporary art in teaching language and literacy to students for whom English is a second language (ESL).

"We are grateful to VTLO for supporting our efforts, which help high school students cultivate imagination and gain confidence as English speakers," said VACNJ Director of Education and Community Engagement Sarah Walko.

VTLO's donation was made on behalf of its customers to continue the company's long-standing tradition of honoring them on Giving Tuesday.

"In support of our Education and Economic Empowerment goal, we are thrilled to participate in such an innovative experience that empowers the next generation through mastery of the English language," said VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

