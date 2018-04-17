Vitiello Communications Group Introduces Discretionary Paid Time Off Program

About 1 percent of companies in the United States offer an unlimited paid time off program, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. Among them are Netflix, LinkedIn, HubSpot, VMware, and Workday, some of which have been recognized on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Most employers increase paid vacation days as employees accrue years of service. The average employee with 20 years of service receives 20 paid vacation days, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"VTLO's values are Growth, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork – or GRIT. Our discretionary paid time off program is founded on those principles. We trust our employees to control their schedules in collaboration with their work teams to achieve optimum performance for our clients," said Nadine Green, VTLO's Chief Operating Officer.

One of the first successful telecommuters working on Wall Street, VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello pioneered virtual work arrangements, bringing the concept to VTLO from its beginning in 1990.

"VTLO is built on a culture of trust and engagement," said Vitiello. "Research shows that the more control people have over their environments the more they thrive. Our new discretionary paid time off program makes sure that VTLO employees take the time they need to enjoy life and recharge their creativity."

About Vitiello Communications Group

Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) is a global leader in business communications working with executives to engage people and inspire them to achieve great outcomes. The company's client roster spans a range of highly regulated industries, including life sciences and financial services. VTLO is a certified woman-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit the VTLO website.

