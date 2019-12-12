Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) Names Vice President; Welcomes Two New Account Managers

"Carol is adept at delivering extraordinary value to clients and colleagues. She spearheads our change communications practice and built VTLO's professional development programs. A distinguished innovator, Carol's name is on several patents for pioneering devices used in global clinical trials. Her promotion to vice president recognizes her contribution to our clients and to the company and opens new opportunities for educating organizations about the importance of creating an exceptional employee experience," said VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

In addition, the roles of two members of the VTLO management team have been redefined to continue our expansion as a consultancy. Kristen Erickson has been named director, Client Services. Brian S. Keefer has been named director, Communications Strategy. The management team continues to report to VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

On December 9, VTLO welcomed two new account managers, adding increased communications consulting capability in its life sciences practice. Jacqueline Durett brings deep experience in pharmaceutical and health insurance communications. Sarah Solomon brings broad skills in change communications and employee engagement in the healthcare and diagnostics industries.

"As we enter 2020, VTLO's thirtieth year in business, we are proud of our strong, experienced managers leading a team of communications professionals with unparalleled expertise in the life sciences and related industries," said VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello.

