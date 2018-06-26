Vitiello Communications Group Welcomes 8 New Team Members

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) today announced it has welcomed eight new team members in the first six months of 2018. "We are adding diverse talent to the VTLO team to ensure we continue to innovate and deliver excellent results across our three practice areas – internal, external and creative communications," said VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

VTLO's new hires represent year-over-year job growth of 32 percent, which exceeds the industry average of 4 percent.