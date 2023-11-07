Vitiligo Market Growth to Undergo Significant Changes by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Amgen

The available therapeutics treatment options in the vitiligo market landscape aim to reduce complications arising. The dynamics of the vitiligo market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Vitiligo Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, vitiligo emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the vitiligo market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As Per DelveInsight's estimates, the 12 month prevalence of vitiligo in the 7MM was assessed to be 8.1 million in 2021,which is expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

Globally, leading vitiligo companies such as Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel Vitiligo drugs that can be available in the Vitiligo market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Vitiligo drugs that can be available in the Vitiligo market in the coming years. Some key therapies for vitiligo treatment include Afamelanotide, Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment, Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream, Ritlecitinib, AMG 714, and others.

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a frequently occurring skin condition characterized by well-defined white patches resulting from the loss of melanocytes in the epidermis. It is often linked to autoimmune disorders, with thyroid issues being the most common. While the precise cause of vitiligo remains unknown, genetic factors, autoimmunity, neurological influences, toxic metabolites, and a deficiency in melanocyte growth factors may be involved. This condition can manifest at any age, with the highest incidence occurring in the second and third decades of life. The age of onset varies between genders. Vitiligo affects people of all ethnic backgrounds, with a global prevalence ranging from 0.1% to 2%. Diagnosis primarily relies on clinical features, but a biopsy, especially when conducted under a wood light examination, can aid in distinguishing vitiligo from other conditions causing skin depigmentation.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation

The vitiligo epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current vitiligo patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The vitiligo market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Twelve Month Prevalent Pool of Vitiligo

Diagnosed Cases of Vitiligo

Type-specific Diagnosed Cases of Vitiligo

Treatable Cases of Vitiligo

Vitiligo Treatment Market

While there is no known cure, most vitiligo treatments are prescribed off-label. The primary goal of medical interventions is to achieve a uniform skin tone, either by restoring color (repigmentation) or removing remaining pigmentation (depigmentation). This condition is more commonly seen in individuals with autoimmune diseases and may have a familial component. Typically, it appears before the age of 40. Managing vitiligo involves options such as oral and topical prescription medications, light therapy, surgical procedures, and certain lifestyle modifications. Monobenzone, once the only FDA-approved vitiligo treatment, is no longer available on the vitiligo treatment market. July 2022 marked the momentous approval by the US FDA for topical OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) 1.5%, designed for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in patients aged 12 and above. This cream is an oil-in-water, solubilized emulsion with a white to off-white appearance, and a maximum weekly dose of 60 grams. European Union approval is expected soon.

Primary treatments for individuals with vitiligo typically involve the initial use of topical or oral prescription medications, either separately or in combination. Should these prove ineffective, medical professionals might recommend various alternative approaches, including repigmentation surgery, depigmentation treatments, or micropigmentation procedures. Steroid creams or ointments can be applied to the affected skin regions to modify the behavior of immune cells and combat inflammation, potentially preventing excessive tissue damage.

Key Vitiligo Therapies and Companies

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited

Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment: Pfizer

Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream: Incyte Corporation

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

AMG 714: Amgen

Vitiligo Market Dynamics

The vitiligo market dynamics of vitiligo have been evolving over the years. Several key factors influence this market. Firstly, increased awareness about vitiligo, driven by advocacy groups and public figures who openly discuss their experiences with the condition, has expanded the patient pool. This, in turn, has led to a growing demand for treatment options, including cosmetic camouflage products, topical corticosteroids, and surgical procedures.

Secondly, research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries have spurred innovation. New therapies, such as targeted biologics and melanocyte transplantation techniques, have emerged as promising treatments, adding dynamism to the market. Additionally, the influence of social media and the desire for inclusive beauty standards have fostered a demand for products that cater to individuals with vitiligo. The cosmetics industry, in particular, has recognized the need for more diverse product lines, further shaping the market dynamics.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the vitiligo market. One significant barrier is the limited number of FDA-approved treatments specifically designed for vitiligo. Many of the existing therapies are repurposed from other conditions and may not be highly effective for all patients. Healthcare disparities can impede access to quality care for individuals with vitiligo, particularly for those without adequate insurance coverage or in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. This lack of access can limit the vitiligo market's growth potential.

Moreover, developing new treatments and therapies for vitiligo can be costly, and pharmaceutical companies may be hesitant to invest in research and development for what is considered a rare condition compared to other dermatological issues. Furthermore, the regulatory approval process for new vitiligo treatments can be lengthy and arduous, delaying their entry into the vitiligo market. This can be a barrier to innovation.

Vitiligo Treatment Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Vitiligo Companies Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Vitiligo Therapies Afamelanotide, Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment, Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream, Ritlecitinib, AMG 714, and others

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report

Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies

Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Vitiligo Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Vitiligo Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vitiligo Market Key Insights 2. Vitiligo Market Report Introduction 3. Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance 4. Vitiligo Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Vitiligo Treatment and Management 7. Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Vitiligo Patient Journey 9. Vitiligo Marketed Drugs 10. Vitiligo Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Vitiligo Market Analysis 12. Vitiligo Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

