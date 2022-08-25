Vitiligo Therapeutics Market - Information on Key Vendors Including (Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Canixa Life Sciences, and more)

Aug 25, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VITILIGO THERAPEUTICS MARKET value is set to grow by USD 341.35 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growing importance of the aesthetic appeal is notably driving the vitiligo therapeutics market growth, although factors such as poor patient adherence may impede the market growth.
The increasing importance of aesthetic appeal and the inclination of the population toward a better lifestyle have been fueling the market growth for vitiligo therapeutics despite the disease being non-life-threatening.
However, sometimes physicians do not provide individuals with adequate information about the drug's chronic nature and anticipated side effects. In addition, the drugs prescribed by physicians may not be covered under insurance. These factors limit the use of vitiligo therapeutics among individuals.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vitiligo therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.
- Route of administration
- Topical
- Oral
- Others
The vitiligo therapeutics market share growth by the topical segment will be significant during the forecast period. This topical drugs segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as most of the pipeline drugs that are being developed by the big pharmaceutical players are topical-based medications.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
- Vitiligo Therapeutics Market size
- Vitiligo Therapeutics Market trends
- Vitiligo Therapeutics Market analysis
- Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Canixa Life Sciences
- Concord Biotech Ltd.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- LEO Pharma AS
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals AS
- Viatris Inc.
The vitiligo therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on increasing their presence and broadening their product portfolio through M&A to compete in the market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vitiligo therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vitiligo therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vitiligo therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitiligo therapeutics market vendors
Related Reports:
Browse Summary of the SARCOMA THERAPEUTICS MARKET Report by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sarcoma therapeutics market segmentation by type (soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)).
Browse Summary of the HAIRY CELL LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 177.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and more.
|
Vitiligo Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 341.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Canixa Life Sciences, Concord Biotech Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Mallinckrodt Plc, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals AS, and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
