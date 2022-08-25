Vitiligo Therapeutics Market - Information on Key Vendors Including (Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Canixa Life Sciences, and more)

NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VITILIGO THERAPEUTICS MARKET value is set to grow by USD 341.35 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growing importance of the aesthetic appeal is notably driving the vitiligo therapeutics market growth, although factors such as poor patient adherence may impede the market growth.

Latest market research report titled Vitiligo Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The increasing importance of aesthetic appeal and the inclination of the population toward a better lifestyle have been fueling the market growth for vitiligo therapeutics despite the disease being non-life-threatening.

However, sometimes physicians do not provide individuals with adequate information about the drug's chronic nature and anticipated side effects. In addition, the drugs prescribed by physicians may not be covered under insurance. These factors limit the use of vitiligo therapeutics among individuals.

Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vitiligo therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

Route of administration

Topical



Oral



Others

The vitiligo therapeutics market share growth by the topical segment will be significant during the forecast period. This topical drugs segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as most of the pipeline drugs that are being developed by the big pharmaceutical players are topical-based medications.

Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

Canixa Life Sciences

Concord Biotech Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

LEO Pharma AS

Mallinckrodt Plc

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals AS

Viatris Inc.

The vitiligo therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on increasing their presence and broadening their product portfolio through M&A to compete in the market.

Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitiligo therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitiligo therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitiligo therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitiligo therapeutics market vendors

Vitiligo Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 341.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Canixa Life Sciences, Concord Biotech Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Mallinckrodt Plc, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals AS, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.6 Baxter International Inc.

10.7 La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Mallinckrodt Plc

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

10.10 Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

