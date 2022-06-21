Vitio.TV Launched New Innovative Video Hosting Platform to Address Creators. Are You Ready?

Creators will be able to produce videos and freely express themselves using Vitio TV.

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitio TV, a video hosting platform, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.vitio.tv. The company has made its independent infrastructure platform available to creators so that they may host, distribute, and monetize all of their professional, social, and viral videos.

The video sharing platform is built for the now, with features such as dark mode screen, mobile and tablet responsive, theater quality video player, front end upload and free members area.

Vitio TV Latest Trailers Vitio TV

"With amazing features, Vitio.TV will deliver a top-notch user experience. We also look forward to bringing more features to the platform soon." said CTO Tim Burkin.

Users can find new content in a variety of categories, including music, fashion and beauty, sports, gaming, movies, and more, on the newly launched site. The Vitio TV platform was designed from the ground up to express the value that Vitio.tv will provide to its creators and users.

Vitio is entertaining and packed with extras that the company believes everyone will enjoy, which reflects their philosophy. Vitio.tv has invited visitors to explore the new website.

Vitio is a peer-to-peer content video hosting service on a mission to prioritize creators and provide them with a platform that allows them to flourish and freely express their ideas. Our vision is to bring the Internet back to its roots by making it free and open.

