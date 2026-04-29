VITL Investor Alert: Vital Farms, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Shipment Disruptions: Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased VITL securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Vital Farms missed its own full-year 2025 revenue guidance by more than $15 million, reporting $759.4 million against a target of at least $775 million. Shares fell $2.68, or 10.8%, to close at $22.11 on February 26, 2026. Investors have until May 26, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

May 8, 2025: ERP Launch Delayed, Assurances Given

On the first-quarter 2025 earnings call, the CFO told investors the ERP launch date had been pushed from to early fall 2025 from the original summer target "to ensure flawless switchover." The filing asserts this statement omitted that production slowdowns and shipment delays were a foreseeable consequence of the transition, and that such disruptions could cost the Company critical retail shelf space.

August 7, 2025: Guidance Raised to $770 Million as ERP Go-Live Approached

During the second-quarter call, the CFO confirmed the ERP remained "on track" for early fall and raised full-year revenue guidance from $740 million to at least $770 million. The securities action contends that, with the go-live date weeks away, leadership was aware or reckless in not knowing that operational disruptions were likely, yet chose to increase projections rather than prepare shareholders.

September 29, 2025: ERP System Activated

Vital Farms switched on its new ERP system at the start of the fourth quarter. As later admitted, production slowed for the first two weeks following go-live, causing shipment delays during the lead-up to the peak holiday selling season.

November 4, 2025: Guidance Raised Again to $775 Million Despite Known Slowdown

On the third-quarter call, management acknowledged the two-week production slowdown but characterized it as "always part of our plan" with "no impact on our guidance." Guidance was raised again to at least $775 million. The lawsuit chronicles that this statement was misleading because the Company was already losing retail shelf space it would struggle to recover.

February 26, 2026: The Truth Surfaces

Vital Farms reported full-year 2025 revenue of $759.4 million, missing guidance. EPS came in at $0.35 versus the $0.39 consensus. Management admitted the Company was "still recapturing shelf space" lost during the ERP transition and that "volume growth so far is lagging our initial expectations."

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises important questions about the gap between what was known internally about ERP disruptions and what shareholders were told at each reporting interval." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM: For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: When did Vital Farms allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 26, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: How much did VITL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 10.8%, a decline of $2.68 per share, after the Company disclosed that it missed revenue guidance and was still recapturing shelf space lost during the ERP implementation. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP