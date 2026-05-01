VITL SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Vital Farms (VITL) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 26, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Vital Farms downplayed the risks of delay associated with the roll out of its new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system as merely a hypothetical; (2) When the ERP roll out caused delays, Vital Farms downplayed the impact of the delay; (3) In truth, the delays caused Vital Farms to miss its full year 2025 earnings guidance and earnings per share consensus; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Vital Farms' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On February 26, 2026, MarketBeat published an article entitled "Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings". The article stated that Vital Farms stock price "gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings."

On this news, Vital Farms stock fell 10.8% on February 26, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Vital Farms' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Vital Farms class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VITL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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