ViTL Solutions Launches Growth Service Offering

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTL Solutions, a firm dedicated to helping companies tackle their most vital business challenges, today announced the launch of its ViTL Growth service offering. ViTL Growth will help growth-oriented companies take their business to the next level and create sustainable business value by providing a structured, repeatable and scaled approach to achieving successful financial outcomes.

The new offering equips companies with an attainable action plan and a team of business builders that will roll up their sleeves to engage as an accountability partner on a continued basis. The service is designed to provide leaders with the appropriate skillsets needed in the right dose at the right time.

"We are well aware of the many business challenges that arise as companies mature, and we created ViTL Growth to help growth-minded companies overcome those challenges," said Graeme Strachan, CEO, ViTL Solutions. "While everyone has the best intentions, few have a proven methodology to propel a company forward to the next stage; that's where we come in."

ViTL Growth is turning the traditional business consulting model on its head by working as a long-term accountability partner to companies and connecting compensation directly to financial success.

"It is an audacious compensation model for our business, but we wanted to align our risk profile with our clients and put our trust in the service offering as well as their success," said Jesson Prohaska, general manager, ViTL Growth. "Our team will be there every step of the way to align business goals with financial outcomes and be an accountability partner focused on an attainable action plan."

About ViTL Solutions

ViTL is a team of passionate and accomplished business leaders dedicated to helping clients solve their most vital business challenges and achieve real outcomes. Whether the task is spearheading major programs for a large enterprise or looking to elevate a growing company to its next major milestone, our right-sized, experienced teams work alongside companies to achieve those bold outcomes. For more information, visit: vitlsolutions.com.

