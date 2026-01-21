Vito Luprano Shares Heartfelt Reflections on His 25-Year Creative Journey with Celine Dion in New Memoir

"It's All Coming Back to Me..." Offers an Intimate Look at the Songs, Collaborations, and Shared Dreams That Defined an Era in Music

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vito Luprano, the esteemed executive producer who played a pivotal role in Celine Dion's rise to international stardom, today announces the release of his memoir, It's All Coming Back to Me... From My Humble Beginnings to the Real Story Behind Celine Dion's Music Career. This thoughtful reflection chronicles Luprano's 25-year collaboration with Dion and her late husband René Angélil, focusing on the creative process behind some of the most beloved albums and hits in contemporary music history.

"It's All Coming Back to Me..." Offers an Intimate Look at the Songs, Collaborations, and Shared Dreams That Defined an Era in Music

Drawing from his immigrant roots in Bari, Italy, to his groundbreaking work at CBS Records where he signed a 17-year-old Dion in 1986, Luprano recounts the passion, perseverance, and partnerships that transformed a young Quebec talent into a global phenomenon. The book delves into the stories behind iconic songs like "My Heart Will Go On," "The Power of Love," and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," highlighting Luprano's role in assembling legendary teams of songwriters and producers, including David Foster, Diane Warren, Jim Steinman, and Max Martin.

"This memoir is a tribute to the magic we created together," said Luprano. "It's about the music that touched millions, the friendships forged in studios around the world, and the quiet determination that fueled Celine's extraordinary career. I wrote it with deep respect for Celine, René, and the incredible artists who joined us on this journey."

Structured around key albums and songs, from Unison to Taking Chances, the memoir emphasizes the collaborative spirit that defined their work. It highlights Luprano's efforts to bridge French and English markets and secure landmark duets with artists like Barbra Streisand, The Bee Gees, and Andrea Bocelli, while also touching on personal milestones such as attending the Oscars and Grammys—all showing Luprano's grounded approach amid the whirlwind of fame.

This first edition invites fans to rediscover the artistry behind Dion's timeless catalog through Luprano's eyes.

About Vito Luprano

Vito Luprano is a veteran music executive and producer whose career spans over four decades. Best known for his 23-year tenure as Celine Dion's executive producer on 21 albums, he has collaborated with some of the industry's most iconic figures. An immigrant from Italy who built his success in Quebec, Luprano continues to champion emerging talent while honoring the legacy of great music.

Media Contact:

Eric Alper

6479713742

[email protected]

SOURCE Vito Luprano