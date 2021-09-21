Vitori Health Names Seasoned Health Insurance Executive Tim O'Brien as CEO

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitori Health, a tech-enabled health plan provider, today announced the appointment of Tim O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O'Brien brings over 25 years of health and insurance experience by developing and implementing growth strategies and managing large scale operations, sales, and IT functions. Throughout his career he has created solutions that coordinate care, lower costs and improve outcomes.

Vitori Health is part of the portfolio of BV Investment Partners, a private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, to deliver an exceptional technology enabled health care benefits experience for employees and their families while reducing the longstanding challenge of healthcare costs. The company offers multiple health plan options and stands behind claims savings with a unique guarantee model.

Vikrant Raina, CEO and Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "Tim has been instrumental in expanding the businesses he has overseen given his experience in a number of business segments, including insurance, operations, finance, sales, product management and development, and marketing. We are excited to have him join the Vitori team to help lead the company's growth and expansion and we look forward to working with him."

Prior to joining Vitori Health, Mr. O'Brien was with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (BlueKC), the largest locally-based health insurance provider, where he served as the Officer in charge of care delivery and strategic investments. Prior to joining BlueKC, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for Nueterra Companies, an integrated healthcare and capital management company where he had oversight over global operations. Prior to Nueterra, Mr. O'Brien was the Vice President of Sales for DST Systems, Inc., (now SS&C Technologies). He has served on a number of local and national boards, including not-for-profit organizations.

The Vitori development team has experience in removing over $100M of excess health care costs for businesses while creating better value. Successes with these companies have made it clear that real results mean doing things outside the traditional insurance system. Designed from the ground up, Vitori combines tailor-made features, including concierge member support, unique medical payment controls, preferred surgical arrangements, optimized pharmacy sourcing and pricing, and open employer contracting.

Vitori Health is a health benefits solutions; health plan strategy, procurement, and administration; and management consulting provider for employer-sponsored health plans and corporate clients. For more information, visit www.vitorihealth.com.

