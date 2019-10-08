Vitosa® Stevia Gains U.S. FDA GRAS "No Objection" Status

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HB Natural Ingredients has received a "Letter of No Objection" for Vitosa® stevia sweeteners from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The letter confirms that the FDA has "no questions" regarding the self-affirmed GRAS status (generally recognized as safe) of Vitosa® for use as a sweetener in food and beverage products.

Vitosa® stevia sweeteners offer a more cost-effective sweetener solution that enables a 100% sugar reduction in various food and beverage products. Vitosa® works well in carbonated soft drinks, juices, energy and sports drinks, flavored water, dairy products, cookies, candies and many more product applications. The result of patent-pending technological innovation, Vitosa® stevia sweeteners are manufactured by natural ingredients producer HB Natural Ingredients, a subsidiary of BGG World.

Vitosa® stevia sweeteners produce a better, more rounded sweetness and taste. Sensory testing demonstrates that Vitosa® delivers the high overall sugar-like taste performance that consumers desire. "Our Vitosa® stevia sweeteners are excellent high intensity sweeteners with a powerful dual benefit: the capability to deliver deep sugar reduction and maintain sugar-like taste with no bitterness," explained Dr. Varuzhan Abelyan, Chairman and Chief of Science & Technology.

Vitosa® is available in three different variants, having distinctive characteristics:

Vitosa ® Delight provides a sweetness onset similar to sucrose

Delight provides a sweetness onset similar to sucrose Vitosa ® Active lacks bitterness even at high sugar equivalent use levels

Active lacks bitterness even at high sugar equivalent use levels Vitosa® Match provides a reduced sweet aftertaste and a lingering sweetness perception

Vitosa® stevia sweeteners provide new opportunities for food and beverage manufacturers with:

Sugar-like Taste

Freely Soluble in Water, Propylene Glycol and Aqueous Ethanol Solutions

High Temperature and pH Stability in Food and Beverage Applications

Excellent Storage Stability

Zero Calorie Formulation with Great Taste

100% Sugar Reduction

About HB Natural Ingredients:

HB Natural Ingredients, a subsidiary of BGG Group, is an innovative B2B manufacturer of specialty plant-based ingredients that deliver unique functionality in consumer products. The company's technology-driven ingredients include Vitosa® natural flavors and stevia sweeteners, stevia leaf extracts, and licorice root extracts including MAG (Mono Ammonium Glycyrrhizinate). HB Natural Ingredients operates across the nutrition, food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and pet food markets. The company is vertically integrated and controls all phases of a sustainable supply chain from farming through processing, in an environmentally responsible manner. This produces consistent quality, excellent value and material traceability. HB Natural Ingredients USA is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

For more information, visit www.hbnaturalingredients.com

About BGG:

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 400, has 6 production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China and Switzerland and manages sales in more over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

SOURCE HB Natural Ingredients

Related Links

https://www.hbnaturalingredients.com

