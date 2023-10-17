Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York Announces Participation in Wet AMD Study in Collaboration with Regenxbio

Currently Enrolling Patients Suffering from Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York ( VRMNY ), the largest retina vitreous center in the New York Metropolitan area, has announced that they have been selected to participate in an innovative Wet AMD study in collaboration with Regenxbio. Wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) is a severe visual impairment caused by the development of new leaky blood vessels in the retina, an essential tissue responsible for vision.

VRMNY will be the only Manhattan-based site to participate in the study, which will offer an investigational therapy to patients. The therapy is designed to deliver a targeted gene directly to the retina, in order for these cells to produce an anti-VEGF protein. This groundbreaking approach has the potential to reduce, or even eliminate, the frequent need for anti-VEGF injections, which are the current standard of care for wet AMD.

Dr. Richard F. Spaide, an esteemed ophthalmologist at VRMNY, expressed his enthusiasm about the study, saying, "This research represents a leap forward in the field of ophthalmology. We are hopeful that a one-time gene therapy administration might change the treatment landscape for wet AMD patients, freeing them from the repetitive anti-VEGF injections."

For those interested in participating or learning more, VRMNY encourages scheduling an appointment with their dedicated research team. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a study that could shape the future of wet AMD treatment.

