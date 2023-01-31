Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York Ophthalmologists Announces Karen Medina as Chief Operating Officer

Karen Medina comes on board to expand location base in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to VRMNY , Karen Medina is the new Chief Operating Officer. Karen comes from over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including expertise in strategic planning, financial management, and team building. She has a proven track record of driving operational efficiencies and improving patient care.

"I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at VRMNY as the new COO. To be able to work alongside such a dedicated and skilled group of doctors is truly an honor. I am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to help drive the practice forward and continue providing the highest level of patient care. I have no doubt that together we will achieve great things and make a positive impact." - Karen Medina

Karen Medina, a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience, has recently joined VRMNY to fulfill her desire for new challenges and growth opportunities. She was brought on board to lead and execute the company's expansion plans to multiple locations. Her extensive experience and proven track record of success in operational management and growth strategies will be instrumental in ensuring the successful expansion of the company. With her strong leadership skills and ability to drive results, Karen is poised to make a positive impact on the company and help it reach new heights.

About Karen Medina, Chief Operating Officer

Karen has over 15 years of experience leading and transforming medical operations. With a collaborative and empathetic leadership style, she fosters an environment of open and honest communication and is driven by a passion for delivering high-quality individualized healthcare.

Medina previously was the leader of operations for a multi-specialty practice in New York City, where she leveraged her strategic acumen to streamline operations and identify opportunities for growth. Some of her key career accomplishments included launching pathology and clinical laboratories with $5M in revenue and establishing accreditation, compliance, and operational procedures and policies, saving $100K monthly by implementing a new inventory infrastructure and negotiating pricing with group purchasing organizations, and creating a centralized call center and converting the phone system to voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology.

Karen's specialties include strategic business direction and initiatives, policy development and implementation, process improvements and efficiencies, information technology systems, program marketing and analytics, strategic program expansion, leadership development, operations management, regulatory compliance, and performance metrics. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

