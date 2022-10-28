Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York Ophthalmologists Awarded Newsweek Best Eye Doctors of 2022

Of Over 10,000 Eye Doctors Considered, Dr. Richard F. Spaide, M.D., K. Bailey Freund, M.D. & Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, M.D. Were Chosen.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Newsweek, demand for professional eye care in the U.S. is expected to increase significantly in the coming years as the population ages.

Each year, they compile a list of America's Best Eye Doctors to help people find the right professional for their eye needs and make top eye care accessible to everyone.

Newsweek America's Best Eye Doctors of 2022

"We are honored, as a practice, to have three of our Ophthalmologists included in this prestigious list of America's Best Eye Doctors with Newsweek," Spaide said.

About Richard F. Spaide, M.D., Ophthalmologist

Richard F. Spaide, MD is a specialist in retinal diseases and has published more than 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals, more than 50 book chapters, and edited several books. He is a graduate of Muhlenberg College and Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his Ophthalmology Residency at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center in New York and his Retina Fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital.

Dr. Spaide is a Fellow of the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology. He is on the Editorial Board of several journals, an Associate Editor of the journal Retina. In a recent publication by John Ioannidis, MD, D Sc recently published a study of the impact of publications by nearly 7 million scientists around the globe and Richard Spaide was ranked in the top 0.01%.

About K. Bailey Freund, M.D., Ophthalmologist

K. Bailey Freund, MD specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients with all retinal disorders including Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, and retinal vascular and inflammatory diseases. He is an expert in difficult-to-diagnose and rare conditions. He has been at the forefront of pivotal national clinical trials as a principal investigator for treatments for retinal conditions, providing his patients access to the latest solutions and remedies utilizing the most state of the art diagnostic and retinal imaging technologies. Dr. Freund is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at New York University School of Medicine. He is an attending surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

About Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, M.D., Ophthalmologist

Dr. Yannuzzi is the founder of VRMNY Retina Centers In New York as well as vice-chairman and director of the LuEsther T. Mertz Retinal Research Center of the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. He is also founder and president of The Macula Foundation, Inc., which has distributed several million dollars to eye research. Dr. Yannuzzi has made numerous innovative and lasting contributions in imaging, drug development, and therapeutic modalities. He was the first to use oral non-steroid anti-inflammatory medication for the treatment of cystoid macular edema and developed an eye drop to treat this condition. He has published over 400 scientific papers and 13 books.

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/ .

