Vitreous Retina Macula Opens New Office at 110 Lafayette Street, New York City

The Downtown Office is open and seeing patients for retina eye care.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VRMNY 's new office at 110 Lafayette Street opens to patients in the downtown area of Manhattan. The new location is high-tech and will provide the latest in eye care technology to the community. The office is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient experience for patients.

We're proud to offer top-of-the-line technology to our patients. Our state-of-the-art equipment allows us to diagnose and treat a wide range of eye conditions with precision and accuracy. From advanced imaging technology that provides detailed pictures of the eye, to cutting-edge laser surgery tools that can correct refractive errors and other vision issues, we're committed to staying at the forefront of eye care innovation. Our team of skilled professionals is trained to use this technology to its fullest potential, ensuring that our patients receive the highest quality care possible.

"As an immigrant, I understand the value of community and the importance of accessible healthcare. Joining the vibrant Chinatown community has been a dream come true for me, as I'm now able to offer my expertise to a population that has traditionally faced barriers to healthcare access. It brings me immense joy to be able to connect with patients on a personal level, to understand their unique needs and challenges, and to provide them with the care and support they deserve. I'm proud to be a part of this community, and I look forward to contributing to its health and well-being for years to come." Dr. Michael Cooney

At our eye care facility, we understand that navigating the world of insurance can be confusing and overwhelming. That's why we're proud to offer a wide range of insurance options to our patients, including most major providers. Whether you have private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, we'll work with you to ensure that you receive the care you need at a price you can afford. In addition to insurance, we also accept cash payments for those without coverage or those who prefer to pay out of pocket. Our goal is to make eye care accessible to everyone.

"As an eye surgeon, I've dedicated my life to improving the vision of my patients, but today I feel doubly fortunate to be a part of a new community with the opening of our new office location. It's not just about the state-of-the-art facilities or cutting-edge technology we have at our disposal, but also the opportunity to connect with new patients and build relationships that will last a lifetime. I'm thrilled to be a part of this vibrant and dynamic community and look forward to serving its members with the utmost dedication and care," says Dr. Richard F. Spaide.

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

