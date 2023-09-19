VITREUS: A Newcomer is Taking AI and Blockchain Innovation to the Next Level

VITREUS

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-paced world of technology, a groundbreaking platform is emerging, poised to redefine the future of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Meet VITREUS, a nexus of innovation designed to make the power of blockchain and AI accessible to all industries. The fundamental correlation between corporate desire to leverage the technology and its current maturity leads to a lot left to be desired by traditional offerings, until now.

VITREUS is establishing their truly Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) with vNodes - a custom-built blockchain validator device enabling anyone to become a blcochain validator at retail price as low as $949.
VITREUS is an enterprise-grade solution based on robust AI & blockchain, built to automate regulatory compliance & reduce operational costs.
VITREUS is not your typical blockchain platform. It's a multifaceted approach that combines the immutability of blockchain, the versatility of digital assets, and AI-driven compliance. The result? A unified, highly secure ecosystem for data management, compliance, and automation, all in one place. Rife with an innately reduced attack surface, VITREUS will be a boon to corporations looking to modernize their digital infrastructure and take full advantage of the blockchain technology they've awaited.

What does this mean for regulated businesses, regardless of their industry? It means VITREUS provides them an opportunity to streamline operations, fortify security, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes more efficiently. VITREUS offers a future-proof solution, ready to adapt to evolving needs with emerging technologies like zero-knowledge proofs and secure multiparty computation.

But let's break it down further:

Layer 0 - Interoperability & Shared Security: Think of this as the glue that holds everything together. It allows different specialized blockchains to seamlessly interact, expanding collaboration across industries while maintaining data privacy and security. The expansion of the VITREUS platform, all streams through Layer 0 adding speed, security and interoperability.

Layer 1 - Data Storage: VITREUS offers a secure and resilient data storage solution that's more cost-effective than traditional cloud options. Plus, it provides fine-grained control over data access and governance, while limiting the access to the original submitting party, preventing unauthorized access control.

Layer 2 - COMPLiQ: This layer unleashes the power of AI. By connecting to an off-chain AI compute network, VITREUS boosts computational capacity, enhances AI capabilities, and ensures trustworthy AI-driven decisions. With a universal source of truth, Layer 2 helps combat many real-world issues associated with using LLM-based systems.

Layer 3 - Businesses & Power Plant: Tailored for businesses, this layer bridges the gap between legacy systems and the blockchain, simplifying data integration, migration, and automation while preserving data integrity. With business data, securely moved to the blockchain, the opportunity to leverage real-world data for smart contract and digital asset driven interactions presents new avenues for businesses to grow.

Layer 4 - Logichains: These are the building blocks that enhance security and reliability across the entire platform, reducing the burden on individual components, directly correlating to enhanced scalability.

VITREUS stands out with its unique blockchain architecture and next gen AI

VITREUS is more than just technology; it's a game-changer for industries seeking innovation and efficiency. It offers a seamless transition to blockchain technology, making it easy for businesses to leverage the benefits without disrupting their operations. Bound by 3 layers of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), VITREUS positions its 5 Layer blockchain to be a fundamental shift to a new era of corporate grade technology that leverages the hard work of its predecessors. Utilizing the familiar web2-like user experience the general population is accustomed to layered onto the web3 technology under the hood. This concept eases the challenges associated with web3 usability surrounding wallets, transactions.

