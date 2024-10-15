Vitreus Token (wVTRS) to Be Listed on MEXC Global Crypto Trading Platform

Blockchain Infrastructure Pioneer Vitreus Expands Reach with Major Exchange Listing

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreus, a Layer-0 blockchain solution that is revolutionizing decentralized application (dApp) development, proudly announces the listing of its token, wVTRS, on MEXC Global, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world. This listing marks a significant milestone for the Vitreus ecosystem, providing enhanced liquidity, accessibility, and visibility for its growing developer community.

The Vitreus wVTRS token is now listed on the MEXC Global crypto trading platform

Vitreus is transforming the blockchain landscape by providing developers with a scalable, cost-effective, and high-performance platform to build and launch their Web3 projects. The listing of wVTRS on MEXC Global underscores the platform's commitment to supporting decentralized infrastructure at scale, enabling early-stage developers to thrive without compromising on security, throughput, or decentralization.

Starting on October 15, users will be able to trade the wVTRS token on MEXC Global, unlocking new opportunities for investors and developers to engage with the Vitreus ecosystem.

"We're excited to bring wVTRS to the MEXC Global platform, a major step in expanding our token's reach and driving developer engagement with Vitreus," said Taylor Cox, Chief Technology Officer at Vitreus. "This listing will provide the liquidity and accessibility that developers and investors need to fully leverage our high-performance, decentralized platform. Our goal is to enable builders to scale their dApps without facing bottlenecks, and MEXC Global's support is a crucial part of that mission."

"The listing on MEXC Global is a pivotal moment for the Vitreus ecosystem, as it aligns with our broader strategy of empowering developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to build decentralized applications more efficiently," said Nicolas Roquefort-Villeneuve, Chief Marketing Officer at Vitreus. "We believe that this partnership will boost visibility and drive community engagement, making it easier for developers to build, launch, and scale their projects on Vitreus. This is just the beginning of our growth trajectory."

Vitreus expects the listing of wVTRS on MEXC Global to accelerate the adoption of its Layer-0 blockchain platform, giving developers and investors alike a powerful new tool to engage with decentralized applications. As Vitreus continues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology, this collaboration with MEXC marks a pivotal moment in the platform's journey to reshape the Web3 landscape.

About Vitreus

Vitreus is a Layer-0 blockchain solution that supports Web3 developers by tackling scalability, decentralization, and performance challenges. By offering a highly flexible and efficient infrastructure, Vitreus enables developers to build and scale decentralized applications (dApps) without the common trade-offs seen in traditional blockchain architectures. Learn more at Vitreus.io and on Discord.

About MEXC Global

MEXC Global is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides traders and investors with access to a wide range of digital assets. Known for its innovative features, user-friendly interface, and commitment to security, MEXC continues to be a major player in the global crypto ecosystem. Visit MEXC for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaren Holmes

Media Relations

[email protected]

+1 936.443.1393

SOURCE VITREUS