Vitria / FutureNet World Telco Focus Webinar Series: Knowledge-Driven AI Accelerates Autonomous Networks, Delivers Massive Telecom Savings

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move away from opaque, untrustworthy "black box" AI, a knowledge-driven approach is proving critical for telecommunications companies seeking true autonomous network capabilities. As revealed in a recent webinar, this strategy, built on robust observability and rich knowledge graphs, is allowing major carriers to transform from reactive problem-solvers to proactive service guardians, leading to significant cost savings and improved customer satisfaction.

"Everyone wants to jump to AI, but you can't skip observability," says Dr. Dale Skeen, CTO and Co-founder Vitria Technology. "The first step is bringing together every bit of data from every tech stack and network layer. You need to see everything before you can analyze or automate anything."

The webinar highlighted that while automation provides huge benefits, it's not enough for a network to be truly autonomous. Intelligent networks require AI that is not only adaptable but transparent and understandable. The key ingredient is a dynamic, machine-readable knowledge base, visualized as a knowledge graph, that provides the AI with essential context.

"For AI to be genuinely useful and trustworthy, it needs to be smarter, more accurate, and, above all, more transparent," added Skeen.

Real-World Results Demonstrate Major Impact

The impact of this knowledge-driven approach is already being seen in real-world applications:

A U.S. internet service provider reduced incidents by 65% in 90 days and now proactively catches 90% of issues before customers notice.

The largest U.S. carrier used the system to eliminate a quarter-million unnecessary technical visits annually, translating to millions in yearly savings.

A Fortune 200 mobile carrier accelerated its 5G rollout by up to three months by building assurance from the ground up using this methodology.

From Reactive to Proactive: The Journey to Autonomy

The path to intelligent, autonomous networks follows a clear progression:

Observability: The foundation is a comprehensive view of all network data. Analytics: AI, guided by the knowledge base, analyzes data to detect anomalies and perform root cause analysis. Intelligent Automation: The system can then predict issues, recommend solutions, and even automate fixes or suggested actions. Continuous Learning: A feedback loop ensures the AI continuously learns and improves, making each iteration more reliable.

Knowledge Graphs: The Engine of Explainable AI

The intelligence behind this process is a dynamic knowledge graph. This graph doesn't just store what's known; it actively uncovers hidden dependencies by mining telemetry, trouble tickets, and field agent chats. This provides the AI with real-world context and allows it to explain its reasoning, building trust.

In a recent 5G example, a knowledge graph revealed that several seemingly unrelated router failures were in fact connected through a single cell site router. By adding context like environmental data, the AI was able to pinpoint the true cause—an overheating router during a heatwave—and provide a clear, actionable explanation.

The Stakes for the Telecom Industry

According to Gile Cummings, Founder & CEO, FutureNET "World the stakes for adopting this strategy are high. Without a knowledge-driven approach, AI becomes an unpredictable 'black box,' making it difficult to trust, especially as network complexity increases. Resilient, trustworthy, and truly autonomous networks will be built on a foundation of structured, explainable knowledge."

On-demand recording for the Future Net World webinar

Unlocking Autonomous Networks: The Power of Knowledge-Driven AI to deliver Level 4 Podcast

About Vitira

VIA AIOps is a next generation AIOps solution which enables reliable automation across all layers of service delivery to improve the customer experience and optimize operations. VIA AIOps provides total ecosystem observability and explanatory AI to increase confidence in automation. Automation minimizes the number of incidents that impact service by correlating data across operational silos. Using VIA AIOps, you can offer your external customers experience assurance – know and act on problems before your customers report service interruption.

Media Contact: Ava Spinale

Marketing Manager, Vitira

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ava-spinale-a17767295/

SOURCE Vitria Technology, Inc.