Vitria Technology Sets the Standard for Event Intelligence Solutions as Knowledge-Driven AIOps Reaches the Enterprise Mainstream

Named a Sample Vendor for Event Intelligence Solutions across seven 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports, Vitria is defining the category's next chapter: the shift from observability to autonomous, explainable operations built on a self-evolving knowledge plane.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitria Technology, the company behind the VIA AIOps platform, today reinforced its leadership in Event Intelligence Solutions (EIS) — the category of AI-driven platforms that correlate, reason over, and resolve IT and network events in real time. Vitria has been named a Sample Vendor for Event Intelligence Solutions in seven Gartner Hype Cycle reports published in 2026, a breadth of inclusion that spans AI, IT operations, infrastructure, service management, and site reliability engineering.

The recognition arrives as the market crosses a clear line: enterprises are moving past observability — which reports what is happening — toward event intelligence, which explains why an incident is occurring and acts on it autonomously. Vitria has spent that transition defining what a knowledge-driven approach to AIOps requires, and its customers are now running it in production at enterprise and Tier-1 service-provider scale.

What Event Intelligence Solutions are — and why the category matters now

Event intelligence solutions apply AI and analytics across every domain of a hybrid IT estate to turn overwhelming event volume into a small set of accurate, explainable, actionable insights. Most enterprise environments now generate hundreds of thousands of alert events per day across cloud, application, and network layers — far more than any team can triage manually. Observability tools surface that data. Event intelligence platforms correlate it, reason about root cause, and resolve the incident.

That distinction — from data to understanding — is the defining challenge of AIOps in 2026, and it is the problem Vitria built VIA AIOps to solve.

Vitria's category position: a self-evolving knowledge plane

VIA AIOps is built on a self-evolving knowledge plane — a semantic knowledge graph that automatically learns service topology, system dependencies, and the relationships between every layer of a hybrid environment. Unlike a static configuration database, it never requires manual updates to reflect change. It continuously harvests knowledge from telemetry, ITSM tickets, troubleshooting workflows, and closed incidents, becoming more accurate with every event it processes.

Crucially, Vitria treats explainability as a requirement, not a feature. Semantic dictionaries enforce business, technology, and regulatory rules on every AI action, and the platform's large language models are constrained to chain-of-thought reasoning that a human operator can read, audit, and override — the trust foundation that autonomous operations demand.

Executive perspective

"The market has settled the question of whether AI belongs in operations. The question now is whether your AI has the knowledge to understand your environment and the guardrails to act on it safely," said Dale Skeen, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Vitria Technology. "Event intelligence is where that gets decided. We built VIA AIOps around a knowledge plane precisely because you cannot automate what you cannot explain — and being named across seven Gartner Hype Cycles this year tells us the category is converging on exactly that principle."

Proof in production

Enterprises and Tier-1 service providers running VIA AIOps at scale report:

95% triage accuracy before customer impact

92% of incidents detected before customer impact

80% reduction in mean time to resolve service issues

60% overall improvement in service availability

20–30% year-over-year productivity gains in operations teams

These are production results, not controlled benchmarks — and they are delivered incrementally. Vitria customers build a minimum viable semantic knowledge graph in 90-to-100-day sprints, each one extending coverage and increasing the share of incidents resolved without human intervention, with measurable ROI in the first quarter rather than after a multi-year program.

Questions operations leaders are asking

What is the difference between observability and event intelligence?

Observability tells you what is happening across your systems. Event intelligence tells you why it is happening and acts to resolve it — correlating events across domains, identifying root cause, and driving remediation. It is the layer that turns monitoring data into operational outcomes.

What makes VIA AIOps different from other AIOps platforms?

VIA AIOps is built on a self-evolving knowledge plane rather than a static database. It learns and maintains a semantic model of the environment automatically, and constrains every AI action with explainable, chain-of-thought reasoning and enforced business, technology, and regulatory rules.

Does adopting autonomous operations require a multi-year transformation?

No. Vitria delivers value in 90-to-100-day sprints, building a minimum viable semantic knowledge graph that expands incrementally and produces measurable ROI within the first quarter.

Availability

VIA AIOps is available today. Learn more at https://vitria.com/via-aiops/

GARTNER RECOGNITION

Vitria Technology is named as a Sample Vendor for Event Intelligence Solutions in the following Gartner Hype Cycle research: Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2026; Hype Cycle for AI in ITSM, 2026; Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2026; Hype Cycle for IT Operations, 2026; Hype Cycle for ITSM, 2026; Hype Cycle for Infrastructure and Operations, 2026; and Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026.

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About Vitria Technology

Vitria Technology is an AIOps company helping enterprises and service providers move toward autonomous, explainable operations. Its VIA AIOps platform is built on a self-evolving knowledge plane that correlates events across hybrid environments, reasons over root cause, and drives resolution — reducing downtime, protecting customer experience, and freeing operations teams to focus on what matters. Learn more at vitria.com.

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SOURCE Vitria Technology Inc.