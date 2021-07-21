Vitrification Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 17.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vitrification market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2027. Several experiments and investigations have been conducted to prove the efficiency of vitrification over slow freezing, leading to its increased clinical implementation. Currently, most IVF clinics are using this method to freeze the eggs/embryos and deliver a higher success rate to patients, thereby driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

Currently, vitrification is primarily preferred for the egg-freezing cycle, due to its high success rate over conventional techniques

The relatively high upfront cost of embryo freezing, compared to egg freezing, has reduced penetration of this segment as compared to the oocytes segment

However, with the number of increasing IVF cycles, the oocytes segment is anticipated to be a lucrative option

On the other hand, although semen preservation has been performed before oocytes preservation, in the fast freezing market, these biospecimens account for a very low share in clinical implementation

However, a substantial number of researches are being carried out to support the clinical implementation of vitrification under this segment

Furthermore, the IVF clinics segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high usage of rapid cooling devices for oocytes preservation for future IVF procedures

The biobanks segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of individuals seeking fertility preservation services

Europe is recognized as the leader in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) space. This has positively favored the high revenue share of this region in the market in 2020

Following Europe , North America accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing investment in R&D for new vitrification solutions coupled with effective regulatory guidelines to support the fertility preservation arena

The Asian countries are expected to emerge as the lucrative source of revenue owing to the declining fertility rate in countries coupled with the subsequent increase in demand for vitrification products

The key companies are engaged in making strategic alliances with other operating players to expand the distribution and market reach of their products

Increasing infertility rates have significantly driven the fertility preservation space. Preserving biospecimens has become a common trend among consumers in order to avoid the subsequent consequences of delayed childbearing. Furthermore, increasing awareness of reproductive health has driven the attention of people towards the freezing of biospecimens. This has created commercial opportunities for players such as Vitrolife and IVF Store that are engaged in offering vitrification solutions for fertility preservation.

The increasing infertility rate is further propelling the demand for products offered in this market. On the other hand, ethical concerns about the preservation of eggs and sperms have hampered the market revenue to a considerable extent. The government and regulatory bodies are working towards addressing the concerns by introducing guidelines on various aspects of fertility preservation space.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vitrification market on the basis of specimen, end-use, region:

Vitrification Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oocytes



Devices





Kits & Consumables



Embryo



Devices





Kits & Consumables



Sperm

Vitrification End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

IVF Clinics



Biobanks

Vitrification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Vitrification Market

Vitrolife

IVF Store LLC

Frozen Cell

Cook Medical Inc

Minitube

IMV Technologies

Coopersurgical Fertility And Genomic Solutions

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Biotech Inc.

Kitazato Corporation

