Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q1, 2023: Good start to the year
Apr 21, 2023, 02:08 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
First quarter
- Sales of SEK 854 (752) million, an increase of 14%, and 9% in local currencies excluding discontinued business.
- In local currencies Consumables sales increased by 12%, Technologies 7% and Genetic Services excluding discontinued business by 7%.
- Growth, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, in all market regions APAC 23%, Americas 6% and EMEA 1%.
- Gross margin increased to 56.8% (55.7).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 262 (228) million. Adjusted for non-recurring cost of SEK 20 million, EBITDA was SEK 282 million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (30.4).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 160 million (90).
- Net income was SEK 99 (82) million including non-recurring cost, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.60), an increase of 23%.
Events after the end of the period
- The Chairman of the Board, Jón Sigurdsson is interim CEO from 1 April 2023. Bronwyn Brophy has been appointed as new CEO and will join the company on 1 August 2023.
- Board member Henrik Blomquist is the Chairman of the Board from 1 April 2023 until the annual general meeting on 27 April 2023.
Gothenburg, April 21, 2023
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Jón Sigurdsson, interim CEO
This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-04-2023 08:00 CET.
Contact:
Patrik Tolf
CFO
phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
