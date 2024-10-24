Vitrolife AB Interim report Q3, 2024: Improved growth with solid margins
Third quarter
- Sales of SEK 867 (848) million, an increase of 7% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +9% in EMEA, +2% in Americas and +9% in APAC.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +13% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 58.6% (55.7).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 289 (287) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.4% (33.9).
- Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 206 million (214).
- Net income was SEK 116 (122) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.90).
First nine months
- Sales of SEK 2,650 (2,607) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in EMEA, -2% in Americas and +7% in APAC.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +20% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.1).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 888 (842) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.5% (32.3).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 640 million (586).
- Net income was SEK 375 (328) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.76 (2.42).
