Vitrolife AB (publ) - Fourth quarter and full year report 2025

Fourth quarter and full year report 2025
Feb 03, 2026, 02:25 ET
Fourth quarter
- Sales of SEK 891 (959) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business* were 6%, 3% growth in local currencies and 7% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -10%.
- Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and +10% in APAC.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +10% in Consumables, +6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.
- Gross margin decreased to 58.0% (61.1). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.6% (61.1).
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 196 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.0% (35.1). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 251 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 28.2% (35.1) impacted by negative currency effect.
- Restructuring costs of SEK 55 million whereof SEK 6 million in COGS and SEK 49 million in operating expenses.
- An impairment charge of SEK 5,357 million was reported as other operating expenses.
- Net income amounted to SEK -5,314 (139) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -39.24 (1.02). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 89 million (139), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (1.02).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 160 (268) million.
Full year
- Sales of SEK 3,440 (3,609) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 4%, 2% growth in local currencies and 5% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -6%.
- Sales per region, in local currencies, were +5% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +8% in Americas and -1% in APAC.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +8% in Consumables, +1% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.
- Gross margin decreased to 58.1% (59.3). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.2% (59.3).
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 949 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27.6% (34.0). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 1,004 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.2% (34.0) significantly impacted by negative currency effect.
- Net income amounted to SEK -5,013 (514) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -37.01 (3.78). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 390 million (514), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.89 (3.78).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 635 (907) million.
Dividend
- The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (149) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.10) per share.
* Discontinued business refers to discontinued activities in certain markets in EMEA.
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-02-2026 08:00 CET.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
