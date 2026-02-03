Vitrolife AB (publ) - Fourth quarter and full year report 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

Sales of SEK 891 (959) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business* were 6%, 3% growth in local currencies and 7% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -10%.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and +10% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +10% in Consumables, +6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

Gross margin decreased to 58.0% (61.1). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.6% (61.1).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 196 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.0% (35.1). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 251 (337) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 28.2% (35.1) impacted by negative currency effect.

Restructuring costs of SEK 55 million whereof SEK 6 million in COGS and SEK 49 million in operating expenses.

An impairment charge of SEK 5,357 million was reported as other operating expenses.

Net income amounted to SEK -5,314 (139) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -39.24 (1.02). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 89 million (139), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (1.02).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 160 (268) million.

Full year

Sales of SEK 3,440 (3,609) million, organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 4%, 2% growth in local currencies and 5% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -6%.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were +5% in EMEA excluding discontinued business, +8% in Americas and -1% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +8% in Consumables, +1% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.

Gross margin decreased to 58.1% (59.3). Gross margin excluding restructuring costs was 58.2% (59.3).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 949 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27.6% (34.0). EBITDA excluding restructuring costs amounted to SEK 1,004 (1,225) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.2% (34.0) significantly impacted by negative currency effect.

Restructuring costs of SEK 55 million whereof SEK 6 million in COGS and SEK 49 million in operating expenses.

An impairment charge of SEK 5,357 million was reported as other operating expenses.

Net income amounted to SEK -5,013 (514) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -37.01 (3.78). Net income excluding the impairment charge and restructuring costs amounted to SEK 390 million (514), resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.89 (3.78).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 635 (907) million.

Dividend

The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (149) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.10) per share.

* Discontinued business refers to discontinued activities in certain markets in EMEA.

Gothenburg, February 3, 2026

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-02-2026 08:00 CET.

