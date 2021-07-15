Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report January - June 2021: Good growth and acquisition of Igenomix

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

Sales amounted to SEK 382 (209) million, corresponding to an increase of 83 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 94 percent in local currency.

(209) million, corresponding to an increase of 83 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 94 percent in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 134 (40) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (19) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 15 million . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 11 million and non-recurring transport-related costs of SEK 3 million . Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 148 million corresponding to a margin of 39 percent.

(40) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (19) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of and non-recurring transport-related costs of . Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to corresponding to a margin of 39 percent. Net income amounted to SEK 86 (12) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 0.79 (0.11).

First half year

Sales amounted to SEK 761 (543) million, corresponding to an increase of 40 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 49 percent in local currency.

(543) million, corresponding to an increase of 40 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 49 percent in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 297 (156) million, corresponding to a margin of 39 (29) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 25 million . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 14 million and non-recurring transport-related costs of SEK 3 million . Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 314 million , corresponding to a margin of 41 percent.

(156) million, corresponding to a margin of 39 (29) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of and non-recurring transport-related costs of . Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to , corresponding to a margin of 41 percent. Net income amounted to SEK 205 (92) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 1.88 (0.84).

After the end of the period

After closing day Vitrolife entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Igenomix for a purchase sum of EUR 1.25 billion (approximately SEK 12.7 billion ).

Gothenburg, July 15, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on July 15, 2021 at 8.00 am CET.

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14



This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-january---june-2021--good-growth-and-acquisition-of-igenomix,c3385182

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3385182/1445023.pdf Interim report January - June 2021

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)