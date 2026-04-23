Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q1, 2026: Strong growth in Consumables and Technologies
News provided byVitrolife AB (publ)
Apr 23, 2026, 02:21 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
First quarter
- Sales of SEK 807 (842) million, an increase of 5% in local currencies and 4% decrease in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA, +11% in Americas and +7% in APAC.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies were +9% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and -1% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increase to 59.9% (57.4).
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 251 (257) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (30.6).
- Net income amounted to SEK 101 (100) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.74).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 172 (69) million.
Gothenburg, April 23, 2026
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-04-2026 08:00 CET.
Contact:
Pär Ihrskog, CFO
e-mail: [email protected]
phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
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SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)
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