Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q1, 2026: Strong growth in Consumables and Technologies

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

Sales of SEK 807 (842) million, an increase of 5% in local currencies and 4% decrease in SEK.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA, +11% in Americas and +7% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies were +9% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and -1% in Genetics.

Gross margin increase to 59.9% (57.4).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 251 (257) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (30.6).

Net income amounted to SEK 101 (100) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.74).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 172 (69) million.

Gothenburg, April 23, 2026

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-04-2026 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Pär Ihrskog, CFO

e-mail: [email protected]

phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-q1--2026--strong-growth-in-consumables-and-technologies,c4338311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4338311/4053320.pdf Interim report Q1, 2026

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)