Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q1, 2026: Strong growth in Consumables and Technologies

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Vitrolife AB (publ)

Apr 23, 2026, 02:21 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 

  • Sales of SEK 807 (842) million, an increase of 5% in local currencies and 4% decrease in SEK.  
  • Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA, +11% in Americas and +7% in APAC.  
  • Sales per product group, in local currencies were +9% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and -1% in Genetics.  
  • Gross margin increase to 59.9% (57.4).  
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 251 (257) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (30.6).  
  • Net income amounted to SEK 101 (100) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.74).  
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 172 (69) million. 

Gothenburg, April 23, 2026 
VITROLIFE AB (publ) 
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO 

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-04-2026 08:00 CET.

Contact: 
Pär Ihrskog, CFO
e-mail: [email protected]  
phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00 

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails. 

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https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-q1--2026--strong-growth-in-consumables-and-technologies,c4338311

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