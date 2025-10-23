Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q3, 2025: Strong growth in Americas
Third quarter
- Sales of SEK 835 (867) million, 3% growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -7%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business* was 5%.
- Sales per region, in local currencies, were -2% in EMEA, +4% excluding discontinued business, +11% in Americas and +1% in APAC.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +7 in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies, were +4% in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 58.9% (58.6), explained by a favourable product mix despite negative currency impact.
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 253 (289) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 30.3% (33.4), impacted by negative currency effect.
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 255 (206) million.
- Net income amounted to SEK 102 (116) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.75 (0.85).
First nine months
- Sales of SEK 2,548 (2,650) million, 1% growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -5%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 4%.
- Sales per region, in local currencies, were +1% in EMEA, +8% excluding discontinued business, +8% in Americas and -5% in APAC.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business, were +7% in Consumables, -1% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.
- Sales per product group, in local currencies, were +4% in Consumables, -2% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.
- Gross margin decreased to 58.1% (58.6) negatively impacted by currency.
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 753 (888) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.5% (33.5), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 475 (640) million.
- Net income amounted to SEK 301 (375) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.23 (2.76).
Gothenburg, October 23, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor,
CEO
* Discontinued business refers to discontinued activities in certain markets in EMEA.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23-10-2025 08:00 CET.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)
