Vitruvi Software Appoints New Leadership, Poised For Accelerated Next Growth Phase

DENVER, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitruvi Software, the leading provider of next generation construction management software, is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Walters as Chief Executive Officer and Mark Lemmons as Chief Technology Officer to lead Vitruvi into its next growth phase.

Since the successful acquisition of Vitruvi by Bow River Capital in September of 2023, the company has continued to expand and broaden its global footprint. Vitruvi is the first and only solution to unify designs, work, and as-built reconciliation for horizontal infrastructure projects and is the leading project management application for building out fiber optic networks. Vitruvi enables clients to close the "as-built gap" between the network designed and the network delivered.

"I am thrilled to join the Vitruvi team and continue Vitruvi's tradition of technology innovation for our existing, and future, clients. Vitruvi is in a prime position to conquer the construction management market as a strategic partner for future-proof growth today," said Dave Walters, CEO of Vitruvi.

"The Vitruvi As-Built Platform is proven to optimize portfolio-wide deployment and network value and we have great plans in store to make the solution even more powerful for the everyday users of the software and the executives that rely on insights, reporting, and the ability to get paid faster," said Mark Lemmons, CTO of Vitruvi.

This next growth phase will accelerate the delivery of new product features and functionality that further address the root causes of project delays, cost overruns, and erosion of asset value, solidifying Vitruvi's stronghold as the leader in construction management software.

About Vitruvi™ Software

Vitruvi Software stands at the forefront of construction management technology providing an unparalleled GIS-based platform that transforms the landscape of telecom and broadband construction projects. The Vitruvi As-Built Platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that are best-in-class and support the entire lifecycle of construction management, from design through delivery and close-out. Vitruvi is committed to revolutionizing industry standards by offering tools that enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and significantly increase profitability for businesses in the telecom and broadband industry.

