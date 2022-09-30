Vittorio Sebastiano, Head of Turn Biotechnologies Research, to Present at Prestigious Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories

Will be featured during 10th Annual Mechanisms of Aging Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies Co-founder and Head of Research Vittorio Sebastiano today will present at the Mechanisms of Aging Meeting taking place at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories in New York.

The prestigious meeting attracts longevity researchers who gather to explore the regulation and function of genes and processes that control aging. Sebastiano will be featured during one of the meeting's eight oral sessions.

His presentation, "PRC2 clock: A universal epigenetic biomarker of aging and rejuvenation," will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Author of more than 50 scientific articles and frequent speaker at research conferences around the world, Sebastiano is prominent in the emerging field of cellular reprogramming. He also led the team that first confirmed human cells can be reprogrammed using Turn Bio's ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) platform. The platform can produce tailored protein cocktails to rejuvenate targeted cells.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

