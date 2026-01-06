VITURE Introduces The Beast, Its New Flagship XR Glasses Redefining Clarity and Ultra-Wide Immersion

Alongside Multiple Collaboration Announcements at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VITURE , today, VITURE proudly announces the arrival of The Beast — the company's most powerful and ambitious XR glasses to date. Designed for power users who demand the largest, sharpest, and most stable wearable display experience available, The Beast represents a major leap forward in XR.

According to the most recent IDC 2025 Q3 report, VITURE has ranked No.1 in the US in XR glasses shipments for extended display glasses, and now returns with an even stronger flagship to push the category forward once again.

VITURE Beast XR Glasses, the brand’s flagship XR glasses, feature Sony’s latest micro-OLED panel, a massive 58° field of view, built-in VisionPair™ ultra-low-latency 3DoF tracking, peak brightness of up to 1250 nits, and a premium magnesium-aluminum alloy design.

Showcased at CES 2026

In Collaboration with NVIDIA & Stanford Medicine

At CES 2026, VITURE is demonstrating its latest breakthroughs alongside NVIDIA and Stanford Medicine, showcasing how XR and AI are converging to unlock new possibilities — from immersive computing to healthcare innovation.

This year, NVIDIA unveiled its XR + AI page for the first time, and VITURE is incredibly proud to be part of this initiative, collaborating with NVIDIA and Stanford Medicine to pioneer the next era of XR + AI in healthcare.

See it live at CES with VITURE Luma Ultra at NVIDIA's place:

Fontainebleau Las Vegas • 4th Floor • Cobalt Foyer

NVIDIA at CES 2026: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/events/ces

Learn more about XR + AI: https://developer.nvidia.com/xr/xr-ai

VITURE × INAIR

Building an Open, Interoperable XR Ecosystem

VITURE is also announcing a new partnership with INAIR — the team behind INAIR Pod, a portable spatial computing system designed to make multi-window productivity and immersive entertainment feel simple and natural on the go.

Learn more about INAIR here: https://inairspace.com.

For the first time, two XR companies are working hand-in-hand to deliver native, seamless compatibility, showcasing how the INAIR Pod integrates seamlessly with VITURE's Luma lineup, especially enabling stable 6DoF experiences with Luma Ultra on INAIR POD. Rather than competing, both teams are focused on building an open XR ecosystem, where interoperability comes first and users benefit the most.

VITURE × Jackery

Powering the Ultimate Outdoor XR Experience

At Jackery's CES booth, VITURE is showcasing The Beast in action, demonstrating how a stable, ultra-wide XR display can elevate outdoor entertainment, work, and exploration like never before.

Jackery Booth: LVCC Booth 9815

Born Stable. See Immersion.

Born stable by design, The Beast pairs Sony's latest micro-OLED technology with built-in VisionPair™ ultra-low-latency 3DoF tracking, delivering a massive virtual screen that stays exactly where you want it — anchored, fluid, and immersive.

With 58° field of view, peak brightness up to 1,250 nits, and a virtual display reaching up to 174 inches with 4K-like clarity, The Beast pushes XR beyond passive viewing and into true spatial computing.

Wrapped in a full magnesium-aluminum alloy frame and enhanced with 9+ levels dynamic electrochromic tint control, The Beast balances power, comfort, and premium design in a lightweight form factor.

The Clarity King, Redefined

Powered by Sony's latest micro-OLED display technology combined with VITURE's proprietary optical system, The Beast delivers an industry-first implementation that cuts power consumption by 35%, unlocks higher brightness, and improves thermal comfort for extended use. Its larger 0.68-inch panel expands the field of view while preserving edge-to-edge clarity, helping reduce eye fatigue even during long gaming, work, or streaming sessions.

Built-in VisionPair™ 3DoF tracking runs directly at the hardware level, enabling instant switching between Spatial Anchor, Smooth Follow, 0DoF Mode, Ultrawide, and Side Mode. Optimized at a 58° field of view, The Beast delivers distortion-free visuals across the entire display—striking the perfect balance between breathtaking immersion and precision clarity.

*VisionPair™ 3DoF maintains optimal brightness, clarity, and visual stability for a premium XR experience — exclusive to VITURE.

Hardware and Software = An Unmatched Experience

By fully integrating onboard 3DoF, The Beast unleashes years of VITURE's software innovation directly inside the glasses — transforming powerful hardware into a truly intelligent XR system. Paired with SpaceWalker, users can freely manage and position virtual screens in space from a connected device, unlocking seamless multi-window productivity on mobile, including iPhone with no adapter required, and Spatial Side Mode, which places apps or content beside the user's view while keeping the center clear for the real world.

Spatial Side Mode continues to work even when a phone is closed or idle, enabling effortless, hands-free reference viewing, notifications, or media playback alongside everyday tasks. The Beast also introduces Immersive 3D — the world's first real-time 2D-to-3D conversion on XR glasses. No gimmicks, just a truly meaningful and practical enhancement of depth on a large, rock-stable virtual screen.

The result is an XR experience that feels powerful yet effortless, immersive yet comfortable — built for real-world use.

Built for Gamers, Professionals, and Power Users

VITURE Beast is built for people who treat XR as a serious tool, and expect it to perform at the highest level. It's designed for:

Creators managing multiple virtual displays with ultra-sharp clarity

Streamers seeking full-screen immersion without bulky headsets

Designers, engineers, and spatial professionals replacing traditional multi-monitor setups

XR enthusiasts who want the largest possible screen in the lightest form factor

To deliver this level of immersion with absolute precision, The Beast prioritizes fully integrated, hardware-level 3DoF tracking, ensuring rock-solid spatial stability at wide fields of view. Rather than relying on diopter-based myopia adjustment, The Beast is optimized for users who value spatial freedom, stability, and performance. Luma models continue to support vision correction, while The Beast pushes immersion further for power users.

As the flagship of the VITURE lineup, The Beast delivers ultra-wide FOV, flagship-grade display performance, and deep customization. Luma Pro targets gamers and productivity users seeking premium clarity and comfort, while Luma Ultra extends into enterprise-grade XR with full 6DoF and hand-gesture tracking. Together, the lineup spans everything from everyday XR use to advanced professional and enterprise workflows — built to meet users wherever they push XR next.

About VITURE

VITURE is a global pioneer in the XR industry, redefining immersive experiences and next-generation digital consumption through advanced display technology, refined industrial design, and user-centric innovation. According to IDC, VITURE has captured more than 50 percent of the U.S. extended reality glasses market since Q4 2024, establishing itself as a category benchmark and a leader in the evolution of wearable XR.

