VITURE Marks Five Years with the 5th Anniversary Collection -- Led by VITURE Pro 2: The Classic, Evolved, Sharper Than Ever with UltraClarity 3.0

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VITURE, the global leader in XR glasses, today marked its fifth anniversary with the launch of its most significant collection to date. Five years in the making, the 5th Anniversary Collection is built on a single promise — a premium only you can feel. The Collection pairs VITURE Pro 2 ($299), an evolution of the company's classic XR glasses and its lightest, thinnest and most eye-comfort-focused model yet, with Mobile Dock Mini ($99), a modular, pocket-sized dock that turns Nintendo Switch 2 into a private big-screen setup anywhere and doubles as a USB-C hub.

The 5th Anniversary Collection pairs VITURE Pro 2 ($299) — VITURE’s thinnest and sharpest glasses yet, featuring UltraClarity 3.0, built-in diopter adjustment, and all-day comfort — with Mobile Dock Mini ($99), a pocket-sized modular dock for the Nintendo Switch 2 era.

"Five years ago, we answered the question, 'Can XR glasses work?'" said Emily Wang, co-founder of VITURE. "Today, VITURE Pro 2 answers a harder one: 'Can they be a joy to wear, even for three hours straight?' Every upgrade in this collection was chosen with that question in mind. Some progress is written in specs. Five years in the making, this is a premium you can truly feel."

VITURE Pro 2: The Classic, Evolved. Sharper Than Ever with UltraClarity 3.0

VITURE Pro is the model that made the category make sense to people. Pro 2 keeps its silhouette and rebuilds what sits behind it. Rather than chase a single headline number, VITURE's optical engineers re-tuned four variables the eye is highly sensitive to and the spec sheet has no column for: field curvature, image sharpness across the full field of view, geometric distortion across the entire diopter range, and image stability as the pupil moves off-center.

The result is UltraClarity 3.0, and it shows up as four things a viewer notices within seconds. Sharpness holds not just at the center but into every corner. Horizontal and vertical resolve equally. Straight lines stay straight at any prescription. And the image stays put wherever the eyes wander, instead of swimming as the pupil moves off-axis.

UltraClarity 3.0 is paired with a Sony Micro-OLED display pushed to 1,600 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the original VITURE Pro, so the picture holds its contrast in bright, real-world light rather than only in a dark room. Color is tuned directly at the display's source rather than through an added color-management chip, an approach VITURE calls Source-Tuned Color, which keeps power draw down while accounting for the way color shifts as light passes through the optical stack.

The Next Big Thing Is COMFORT

Sharper is the headline. Comfort is the reason Pro 2 exists. It arrives in three layers, and each one is a different kind of fatigue removed.

Ultra lightweight — 63 grams. Pro 2 weighs 63 grams, 20% lighter and 16% thinner than the original VITURE Pro. Weight in XR glasses is not a bragging metric; it is the thing that decides whether the second hour happens. An upgraded temple material distributes pressure more evenly, while three included nose pads offer seven adjustment positions — allowing the fit to be tailored to each face rather than designed around an average.

The thinnest — yet still adjusted to your eyes. Thinness normally costs adjustability: the slimmer the frame, the more likely the answer to nearsightedness is a prescription insert or a clip-on. Pro 2 refuses that trade. It carries forward VITURE's signature built-in adjustable diopter, with independent dials per eye covering 0 to −5.00D, letting most nearsighted users skip inserts entirely. Twin dials, two eyes, dial in and snap to focus — in the thinnest frame VITURE has ever built.

Eye comfort — engineered for long sessions with UltraClarity 3.0. The same optical work that makes the image sharper is what makes it easy to sit with. Focus is allowed to shift naturally from center to edge, so the eyes micro-adjust the way they do when looking at the real world instead of locking onto a fixed plane for an hour. VITURE Pro 2 is SGS Eye Care Certified for low blue light, flicker-free operation, and low visual fatigue.

A free lens shade is included in the box — snap it on for full immersion, snap it off to stay present. VITURE Pro 2 is priced at $299.

Mobile Dock Mini: Pro Mobile Dock, Gone Mini

Mobile Dock Mini brings VITURE's mobile docking system down to pocket size. It is 34% smaller and 30% lighter than VITURE's previous Mobile Dock, with a 10,000 mAh battery—enough to charge a phone, Nintendo Switch, or Switch 2 while powering VITURE glasses at the same time. At $99 it ships as three things in one box: the dock, a detachable adapter, and a magnetic mount. It is compatible with every VITURE XR glasses model.

A modular design that transforms on demand: Hug Mode and Solo Mode

The detachable adapter is the idea the rest of the product is built around. It gives Mobile Dock Mini two distinct lives, and the switch between them takes a second.

Hug Mode. Adapter attached, the dock hugs the back of a Switch 2 as a single unit — the complete portable XR gaming setup. A credit-card-thin magnetic mount snaps it on instantly and lets it off just as fast, and it stays put even when the Switch 2 is slid back into its own Nintendo dock. Zero friction between the player and the game.

Solo Mode. Adapter detached, it becomes a compact standalone USB-C hub for mobile devices, with support for SpaceWalker on iOS. The accessory people bought for gaming keeps earning its place on the days they are not gaming.

Two devices in one. One price, twice the use.

Charge while you play. Phone, Switch, and the dock itself all draw power at once, so the big screen is not on a countdown.

Availability and 5th Anniversary Promo Pricing

The 5th Anniversary Collection goes live on August 6, 2026. The two products reach customers on different tracks.

VITURE Pro 2 — in stock, shipping from day one. $299. Available to buy on August 6, 2026 at viture.com and on Amazon, with orders shipping immediately.

Mobile Dock Mini — open for pre-order. $99. Pre-orders open on August 6, 2026 at viture.com.

Customers who buy VITURE Pro 2 and Mobile Dock Mini together during the anniversary window save $20 on the pair. Combined orders ship in two parts: the VITURE Pro 2 goes out immediately, and the Mobile Dock Mini follows as soon as pre-order units begin shipping.

Five years in the making. A premium only you can feel.

About VITURE

VITURE is a global pioneer in the XR industry, redefining immersive experiences and next-generation digital consumption through advanced display technology, refined industrial design, and user-centric innovation. According to IDC, VITURE captured over 50% of the U.S. XR display glasses market in Q4 2024 and has maintained its leadership position ever since. These achievements establish VITURE as a category leader and a key driving force in the evolution of wearable XR technology.

Media Contact

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SOURCE VITURE