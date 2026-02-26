VITURE Starts 2026 Strong with Another $100M Raise, Surpassing $200M in Six Months

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its $100 million raise last September, VITURE has officially closed another $100 million financing round, bringing total capital raised within six months to over $200 million.

The latest round is led by Legend Capital, the investment arm affiliated with Lenovo, alongside a group of prominent strategic investors from the global technology ecosystem, including several prestigious investors from the previous round, such as Bertelsmann Group.

$200M in funding underscores strong investor confidence in VITURE’s XR and AR leadership as the company accelerates into 2026.

A Breakout Year for XR

2025 marked a defining year for VITURE's evolution from a fast-growing startup into a dominant player in the XR industry.

In the second half of the year alone, VITURE launched its third-generation lineup — the Luma Series, representing its first major step into true AR experiences with Luma Ultra, alongside significant XR performance advances with its flagship model, The Beast.

The company also expanded retail presence across North America, including in-store placements at Best Buy with a first-of-its-kind walk-up XR demo experience.

According to IDC's most recent quarterly reports, VITURE once again ranked #1 in XR glasses shipments in the United States, capturing the majority share of the extended-display category.

The long-awaited launch of The Beast in late 2025 marked a technological milestone, featuring an upgraded optical architecture and next-generation display system that will serve as a cornerstone of VITURE's 2026 roadmap.

Cultural Momentum: Cyberpunk Collaboration

In December, VITURE partnered with CD Projekt RED to release a serialized limited-edition XR collaboration celebrating the fifth anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077.

The limited run of Luma Cyber XR Glasses quickly sold out, further strengthening VITURE's cultural footprint within gaming and immersive entertainment communities. A wearable collectible. A display masterpiece. A slice of Night City — made real.

Strategic AI + AR Collaboration with NVIDIA & Stanford

Beyond consumer hardware, VITURE is also expanding into enterprise and medical applications.

In October, VITURE announced a joint initiative with NVIDIA and Stanford Medicine , combining AR and AI technologies to streamline laboratory workflows and accelerate research processes.

The collaboration was briefly featured in Jensen Huang's keynote last October — a moment that VITURE considers a meaningful milestone, standing alongside innovations shaping the future of technology. The initiative will also be showcased at the upcoming NVIDIA GTC, further positioning VITURE at the intersection of spatial computing and artificial intelligence.

Official Statement Regarding XREAL Litigation

As an official response to XREAL's litigation, VITURE confirms that it has already taken affirmative legal action to protect its rights. This includes initiating patent infringement proceedings against XREAL in China, as well as separate legal action addressing false and harmful statements made by XREAL concerning VITURE and its products.

While VITURE did not seek to be drawn into litigation, the company will not hesitate to enforce its intellectual property rights and pursue all appropriate legal remedies available under applicable law.

If the court rules in VITURE's favor, potential remedies may include injunctive relief restricting the manufacturing and export of all XREAL products utilizing the electrochromic film technology, along with other corrective measures as permitted by law.

With respect to the patent infringement claims recently brought by XREAL in the United States, VITURE has retained Cooley LLP, a leading international litigation firm, as counsel. VITURE's official position is as follows:

We believe the claims lack merit. VITURE has independently developed its products and respects valid intellectual property rights. We will address these matters through the appropriate legal process while remaining focused on delivering innovative products and serving our customers.

VITURE stands confident in its technology, its intellectual property portfolio, and its long-term vision for advancing the XR industry.

Eyes on 2026

With exponential year-over-year growth and strong institutional backing, VITURE enters 2026 positioned not only as a leading XR hardware company, but as a broader spatial computing platform shaping the future of work, entertainment, and AI integration.

The newly secured funding will accelerate next-generation product development, global expansion, and deeper strategic collaborations across the XR ecosystem. It will also support the launch of the new product line, VITURE's next evolution in intelligent spatial experiences, ushering in a new category of connected lifestyle technology.

As spatial computing moves from niche to mainstream, VITURE is positioned at the forefront — redefining how people see, interact with, and experience digital worlds in everyday life.

