VITURE Unveils Helix, the First AI Safety Glasses Built on NVIDIA's XR AI Solution, at AWE 2026

Built on NVIDIA's XR AI solution, the industrial-grade wearable (ANSI Z87.1 certification in progress) brings real-time multimodal AI to the lab, the floor, and the field.

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VITURE today introduced Helix — the first AI safety eyewear platform built on NVIDIA's XR AI solution — at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2026. Designed for industrial, scientific, and clinical workflows, Helix streams a wearer's first-person perspective to a multimodal AI in real time, enabling AI-assisted coaching, compliance, and full-provenance capture of every shift worn.

VITURE Helix - the First AI Safety Glasses Built on NVIDIA's XR AI Solution

NVIDIA provides the AI infrastructure through its XR AI solution, while VITURE delivers the smart hardware and edge software. The two companies have collaborated closely over the past twelve months to integrate these technologies into a unified platform capable of bringing AI-assisted workflows directly into real-world environment

At AWE 2026, NVIDIA will officially unveil its XR AI solution in David Chu's keynote, demonstrating how XR interfaces can help Physical AI systems "see" and "reason" in real-world settings. As part of the presentation, VITURE Helix will be featured as the first AI glasses built on the platform. Live demonstrations of Helix will also take place throughout the event in the NVIDIA/Dell meeting room, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand. On the same day, NVIDIA is publishing a corporate blog post featuring Helix alongside an accompanying product video — a coordinated launch moment that further underscores the strategic depth of the collaboration.

The launch marks the first major milestone in VITURE's strategic expansion into AI — the opening move from the company's leadership in U.S. XR glasses into a broader roadmap of AI-native products, all built on the same hardware, optical, and software platform foundation.

That leadership continues to strengthen. According to the latest IDC Worldwide AR/VR Headset Tracker (Q1 2026), VITURE ranks #1 in AR/XR display glasses and #2 across all AR/VR headsets shipped in the U.S. and Europe, second only to Meta, with shipment volumes significantly exceeding most other brands in the category.

With Helix, VITURE is expanding its leadership beyond consumer XR and establishing a presence at the intersection of XR and enterprise AI. Further developments across this roadmap are planned for the coming quarters.

VITURE Helix combines a fully transparent, industrial-grade safety-glasses form factor — engineered to ANSI Z87.1-2025 with certification currently in progress — with a 12MP first-person camera, a four-microphone array, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and 60+ minutes of charge-while-using battery, all in a frame that runs standalone, with no companion phone required. Powered by NVIDIA XR AI, the glasses coach operators on standard operating procedures in real time, capture every run with full provenance for the organization, and continuously improve the underlying model with each shift worn.

Helix builds on a successful collaboration between VITURE, NVIDIA, the Le Cong Lab at Stanford University, and the Mengdi Wang Lab at Princeton University, where the platform has already been used to enable AI-assisted workflows across wet-lab, clinical, and life sciences research environments. Building on this momentum, Rana is now expanding the platform into pharmaceutical operations, unlocking new opportunities for AI-powered guidance and workflow optimization across the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Availability

VITURE Helix is expected to begin shipping in Q1 2027, with pricing starting from $600 USD. Enterprise pilot allocations are invite-only and open today; individual reservations for the first production batch are now open at viture.com/helix.

About VITURE

VITURE is a global pioneer in the XR industry, redefining immersive experiences and next-generation digital consumption through advanced display technology, refined industrial design, and user-centric innovation. According to IDC, VITURE captured over 50% of the U.S. XR display glasses market in Q4 2024 and has maintained its leadership position ever since. These achievements establish VITURE as a category leader and a key driving force in the evolution of wearable XR technology.

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SOURCE VITURE