VIU BY HUB BROADENS ACCESS TO LIFE INSURANCE WITH REAL-TIME QUOTES, EXPANSIVE CARRIER OPTIONS AND TRUSTED ADVICE

Combining digital and human touchpoints, VIU's life insurance marketplace delivers both transparency and guidance to consumers

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced the launch of its innovative life insurance marketplace featuring an expedited application process, real-time quotes and unbiased advice. Following a 1-minute questionnaire, customers can compare term life insurance quotes from more than 50 national carriers, explore permanent and universal quotes and receive expert guidance and advice from a VIU agent.

Despite life insurance being a key component to financial wellness, only half of Americans have any coverage at all1. This is likely due to misconceptions among consumers, including an overestimation of the cost of a life insurance policy and the adequacy of coverage employers provide1.

"VIU aims to transform how Americans navigate the often-complex process of shopping for life insurance. Our innovative approach improves price transparency and accessibility while delivering coverage tailored to meet each individual's unique needs," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "With instant quotes from more than 50 carriers and access to the expert guidance of our unbiased agents, we are making it easier than ever for Americans to plan for the future and protect what matters most."

VIU's life insurance marketplace delivers flexibility and convenience, featuring the ability to filter quotes by key decision criteria, such as cost and ability to secure an instant decision or waive a medical exam. VIU also educates and supports customers on the types of policies available and the level of coverage that fits their personal needs. VIU agents are available to provide quotes for permanent and universal life insurance policies and comprehensive support.

Also, VIU is an effective technology that underwriters can leverage to enable a disciplined approach to scale, acquisition and service. Its insurance marketplace can also be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as real estate and property management companies, and is available to consumers by phone, online and via a mobile app.

In addition to life insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting from a variety of carriers alongside personalized coverage and advice for home, condo, auto, renters, landlord and pet. Customers can also purchase policies and receive ongoing advice from a team of trusted experts.

Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACTS:

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

[email protected]

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited