Viva Biotech Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Advance the 'Lab-in-the-Loop' with NVIDIA

News provided by

Viva Biotech

Mar 16, 2026, 21:00 ET

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, March 16th at 1:30 PM PT, Viva Biotech (01873.HK) optimizes the Proteina-Complexa model in advancing the design of mini-binders targeting ActRIIA, a receptor critical in muscle wasting and lean mass imbalance, aiming to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics with AI-driven designs with NVIDIA technology.

The collaboration highlights Viva Biotech's "Lab-in-the-Loop" workflow, combining de novo computational design with high throughput protein production and biophysical evaluation to design ActRIIA binders. This integrated approach demonstrates how in silico predictions with real-world experimental validations can expedite drug discovery, showcasing the effectiveness of NVIDIA BioNeMo and Viva Biotech's AI-driven integrated drug discovery platform in optimizing drug candidates.

As part of this effort, Viva Biotech leverages its AI technique for sequence selection and provide valuable feedback to improve the original Proteina-Complexa model. This iteration led to more efficient and targeted mini-binder designs. Guided by AI-driven insights, we successfully explored previously uncharted chemical space and significantly enhanced design specificity, achieving these advances at a fraction of the cost and time compared with conventional drug candidate nomination processes. For further details, please refer to the project paper: https://research.nvidia.com/labs/genair/proteina-complexa/

As a leading contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in AI-driven drug discovery (AIDD) and structure-based drug discovery (SBDD), Viva Biotech combines computational modeling, generative AI, and extensive wet lab capabilities to accelerate the discovery of small molecules, antibodies, peptides, fusion proteins, PROTACs, molecular glues, and RNA-targeting compounds. Looking ahead, Viva Biotech will further strengthen its AI algorithm development and leverage its AI platform in drug discovery and development. The company will continue to enhance its process to deliver high-quality, impactful solutions for its partners as a leading force in the AI-driven drug discovery era.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934554/Viva_Logo.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Viva Biotech Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Advance the 'Lab-in-the-Loop' with NVIDIA

Viva Biotech Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Advance the 'Lab-in-the-Loop' with NVIDIA

Monday, March 16th at 1:30 PM PT, Viva Biotech (01873.HK) optimizes the Proteina-Complexa model in advancing the design of mini-binders targeting...
Adventures in DMPK: Viva Biotech's One-Stop Pharmacology Platform Cross New Modalities

Adventures in DMPK: Viva Biotech's One-Stop Pharmacology Platform Cross New Modalities

Drug Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics (PKPD) has become increasingly critical as drug discovery modalities continue to expand across a broader...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics