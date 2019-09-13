Viva Brewery Has High "Hops" with Production Partnership and Rollout of Brews

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio's newest brewers, Viva Brewery, take the next steps in producing the Alamo City's most approachable craft beer. Viva Brewery has entered into a production partnership to produce and package the growing demand of its Amarillo Ale and Americana Lager but will soon roll out production of the rest of its four core beers. The partnership will allow Viva Brewery to satisfy its ever-growing demand while its brewery and taproom is built out in the Denver Heights neighborhood located on the East side of San Antonio.

Local Co-Founders Michael Johnson and Bobby Jones began brewing beer in Johnson's garage in 2018 with the mission of producing high quality yet approachable craft beer for celebrations big and small. Michael and Bobby have already seen an exponential growth in local requests for their Blonde Ale and Lager since their garage days in 2018.

"We've been humbled by the support of the community who has been eagerly waiting for Viva Beer," said Johnson, Viva Brewery Co-Founder. "Knowing our brewery won't be open until late 2020, we wanted a solution to bring our beer to our friends without having to wait any longer."

Johnson and Jones partnered with Ross Ormond, Vice President of a Texarkana-based insurance firm, who purchased the East side property on 533 Delaware St. in April for office and commercial use. Viva signed a lease with Ormond to anchor the re-development of the Denver Heights building near the Alamodome. In 2020, Viva Brewery looks forward to opening the doors of its flagship brewery and taproom.

"I don't know what we are more excited about, the demand for our beer now or the Denver Heights brewery where we and the residents of San Antonio can look forward to an inviting interaction of local community, commerce, and fellow beer lovers," said Jones, Co-Founder of Viva Brewery.

In anticipation of the East side tap room, Johnson and Jones looked no further than up the road to Celis Brewery in Austin. This partnership is the perfect option to quench the thirst of San Antonio and will allow Viva Brewery to continue to innovate and test new recipes to expand their portfolio. Celis will utilize their state-of-the-art brewhouse to assist Viva Brewery in producing quantities of beer sufficient to meet local demand, while the Denver Heights building is under construction.

"It was an honor when Viva approached us about the temporary brewing opportunity," said Christine Celis, Founder of her namesake, Celis Brewery. "They have such a love for craft beer and innovation which is reflected in their beers. We love that we are able to help launch Viva on this adventure!"

Distribution will be handled by Viva Brewery. The beers are scheduled to be available on draft at local bars and restaurants as early as this October with Ale Niño and Battle of Hops arriving later this year.

Each beer has its own unique flavor and taste inspired by San Antonio and its culture:

AMARILLO ALE Blonde Ale ~ 5.1 ABV / 15 IBU

The cerveza that that started it all - A challenge to craft a local beer that could refresh anyone in the hottest of San Antonio summers, came the birth of Amarillo Ale. A replenishing light beer with notes of citrus provides smooth drinkability year-round.

The beer inspired by San Antonio's unique, vibrant culture and Hispanic heritage that can be seen everywhere. The Americana Lager pairs great with any local cuisine and/or fiesta. A nice, clean malt flavor with pronounced lime aroma and a crisp finish.

El Niño, which comes around every few years brings wetter-than-average weather patterns and cooler-than-normal temperatures. Loosely inspired by California craft beers, Ale Niño provides refreshing, tropical flavors though with enough bitterness to give it that classic Pale Ale feel.

Inspired by the most wonderful time of the year to many San Antonians, Fiesta. Battle of Hops was crafted in the spirit of Fiesta's color, tradition and love for life that brings the community and the city's heritage together. This beer has complex malt flavors, tropical aromas and clean-finishing bitterness. Hoppy beer fan: this is your favorite parade of flavors.

Viva Beer was created with the heart of San Antonio in mind. The next step on the horizon is to "celebramos juntos" with Viva's first pour from the tap.

About V!VA Brewery

Viva Brewery was created in its Co-Founders' garage in San Antonio, Texas and has been brewing beer for celebrations big and small. The flavor and inspiration of Viva beer comes from its beloved hometown of the Alamo City with its four core beers Amarillo Ale, Americana Lager, Ale Niño, and Battle of Hops. Viva Beer's San Antonio Brewery and Taproom will open in 2020 located at 533 Delaware St. inviting all to come and "¡Celebramos Juntos!"

For more information about Viva beer, visit http://www.viva.beer or follow them on Instagram @VIVA_Brewery for #VivaVibes and #VIVAFridays.

About Celis Brewery

Celis Brewery,founded by Christine Celis in Austin, Texas, brews Belgian-style ales and other beers, including the original witbier that Pierre Celis brewed in Hoegaarden, Belgium. The brewery is an extension of the Celis family legacy and builds on the award-winning craft beer heritage for which the family is known. Connect with Celis Brewery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

