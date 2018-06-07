VIVA Creative Launches Kinetic Touch Wall Brand Experience

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Creative (www.vivacreative.com), a global experiential marketing agency, launched an innovative thirty-foot-wide kinetic touch wall that attracted over 8,000 interactions and tens of thousands of social media impressions over a two-day period.

When attendees touched one of twenty-six orange touch points, they were surprised and delighted by animated projection overlays that captured brand messages in a fun and engaging way. Most users interacted with every single touchpoint, leading to complete immersion in the brand story. This innovative installation was the talk of the show, and it continues to drive brand engagement on social media with tens of thousands of shares and growing.

"This innovative experience was built on discovery, exploration, and play which resulted in record-setting audience engagement and a high return on investment," said Emily Greene, VIVA's President & Chief Creative Officer. "In addition to being a focal point at the event, the kinetic wall continues to generate thousands of shares on social media across many channels."

Design Approach

Allie Pristas, Senior Art Director and Creative Director at VIVA Creative, led the design process. She identified the client's brand story and developed a message hierarchy with graphic vignettes for each product and service featured on the wall. She created artwork for the entire canvas, and twenty-six interactive touch points highlighted in orange to attract people to explore the wall. She then hand sketched a storyboard before working with her design team to lay out the graphics and animations that come to life through projection when the wall is touched.

"We wanted people to approach any part of the wall and immediately engage with the brand story. The crowd's reaction was priceless; people were engaged, laughing, and pulling out their phones to share on social media. Most people explored the entire wall!" said Allie Pristas.

Technical Approach

Ray McCarthy Bergeron, VIVA's Director of Technology Innovation, crafted a prototype of the experience to experiment with conductive paint. He completed thorough testing before the large-scale build began. Using a combination of Processing and Arduino code, Ray connected many Arduino boards to allow for over 100 touchpoints.

"We added super-secret touchpoints that only appeared when people stumbled upon them. For example, we turned the client's logo into a giant piano. Overall, the experience was exciting opportunity to blend the artistic and technological talents of the entire VIVA team," says McCarthy Bergeron.

Fabrication & Production

The production team was led by Wesley Peskin, a Senior Event Producer at VIVA Creative. His focus was to mitigate risk in transporting a wall of this size with so many wired connections.

"The wall was fully assembled and tested in VIVA's design lab at our home office near Washington, D.C. We then relocated the wall to the event site in Austin, Texas. Once installed, we integrated the final technical elements including blending two short throw 15K projectors, the strategic installation of speakers to produce sound effects localized to where each animation would play, and built a custom branded structural environment to house the experience," said Peskin.

To learn more about designing a kinetic touch wall experience, please contact VIVA Creative.

About VIVA

VIVA is a global creative agency based in the Washington, D.C., area. Since 2001, we've specialized in creating connected brand experiences that build meaningful relationships between brands and people. Our team delivers brand strategy, design and production across experiential, content, and digital marketing. We service a worldwide client base. www.vivacreative.com

Contact:

EMILY GREENE, President VIVA Creative

301-670-9700

www.VIVAcreative.com

www.VIVAVRStudios.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viva-creative-launches-kinetic-touch-wall-brand-experience-300661527.html

SOURCE VIVA Creative

Related Links

http://www.vivacreative.com

