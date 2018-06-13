Viva Entertainment Announces Agreement to Broadcast FIFA 2018 World Cup Soccer Live From Russia

Russia 2018 is the 21st edition of the single-largest tournament and marks the first time the event will be held in Eastern Europe. Vivalive TV will begin streaming live all soccer matches beginning with the inauguration ceremony on June 14th and culminating with the final in Moscow on July 15th.

Of the 32 teams qualified to participate, twenty will be making back-to-back appearances following the last tournament in 2014, including the defending champions Germany. Iceland and Panama, meanwhile, will both be making their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup. A total of 64 matches will be played in twelve stadiums spread across eleven Russian cities.

Johnny Falcones, Chief Executive Officer of Viva, stated, "We are excited to offer live FIFA World Cup 2018 matches to VIVA subscribers. For much of the world, and especially the Latino community, the World Cup is the equivalent of the World Series and Super Bowl combined. In 2014, total viewership of World Cup games reached 3.2 billion, with over 280 million people watching matches either online or on mobile devices. Being able to live stream World Cup 2018 games to VIVA subscribers is a huge draw for us. To get the word out, we are running a campaign with known radio entities in the New York, Miami and Los Angeles markets, to be followed by a nationwide digital campaign. This campaign will feature two of our great brand ambassadors, singing sensation Soleil J and acclaimed Hollywood star Mr. Luis Guzman, who has made our VIVA commercials quite entertaining."

Vivalive TV is an innovative platform that facilitates the streaming of television channels live-and-direct from anywhere and at any time without contracts, installation costs, equipment rental, cables or additional expenses for only $34.95 per month. Vivalive TV places subscribers in the front row of the biggest live sporting events and entertainment in the World, including NBA Finals, Russia 2108, PGA Golf Tour, Major League Baseball, Stanley Cup, and Professional Tennis, among others.

Vivalive TV contains in a single package more than 300 of your favorite TV live channels such as: ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, ESPN, USA, DISNEY, TNT,CSPAN, FOX, PBA, SPIKE, HGTV, VH1, DISCOVERY, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, SyFy, Bravo, A&E, Food Network, E!, FX, Telemundo, Univision, RCN TV, Telemicro, Nuestra Tele, NTN 24, and many more.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a Wi-Fi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi-platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

347-681-1668



http://www.vivalivetv.com

SOURCE VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.