Viva Entertainment Group AKA VivaLive TV and Latin Entertainment Join Forces to Produce a LiveStream Event Presenting a Rare Mexican Friendly Match from Chicago

MIAMI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet and Latin Entertainment are thrill to announce their partnership. The return of Mexican Soccer match competition will feature fan-favorite Chivas de Guadalajara Vs. twelve-time Mexican Champion Cuzos de Pachuca, on July 15th in Chicago at Seat Geek Stadium. VivaLiveTv will co-produce the television presentation and livestream the match world-wide for PPV audiences.

"There has never been more pent up demand for Futbol Mexicano and we're so excited to be bringing the joy of soccer back to the fans," said Rene Villanueva, CEO of Latin Entertainment, Inc. who is producing the match. "What a great match up, Chivas Vs. Pachuca, and we are pleased to be able to share this rare event by streaming it to the fans back home in Mexico and around the world," he continued. The friendly match will feature the majority of each teams' best players and should prove to be an excellent competition.

The game will take place at SeatGeek Stadium on Thursday evening, July 15th at 8PM. The event will also feature a special halftime performance featuring rising star, Soleil.

"With the enormous fan support that Mexican soccer has world-wide, we are pleased to feed their passion with inexpensive access to great friendly matches like this one," said Johnny Falcones, CEO of Viva Entertainment Group AKA VivaLiveTV. This event will be made available to Pay Per View audiences around the world via VivaLiveTV by downloading the app and going to www.vivalivetv.com to get your pass. PPV Tickets are only $9.95 in the USA. Chicago will be blocked from the Livestream.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Chivas, stated: "We can't wait to play in front of our fans in the States, especially in Chicago, as the Windy City loves Chivas!"

Match organizers are welcoming back fans with extensive planning, organization, and safety precautions. The July games will be followed with additional matches that will be announced soon for October. For Tickets: https://www.seatgeekstadium.com/events-tickets/2021/6/11/chivaspachuca

About Latin Entertainment Inc.

Latin Entertainment has been doing soccer events since 2011. Latin entertainment is one of the premier Soccer promoters in the USA. The company has produced more than 40 soccer games since its birth all around the U.S from Cities like LA, Chicago, Oregano, Fresno,Sacramento,Carson City, San Jose,El Paso,Austin Texas, Denver, San Francisco and Phoenix Arizona

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc AKA Vivalivetv. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivalivetv.net

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Safe Harbor Statement:





The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Email us at:

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

Like VIVA on Twitter

https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup

Like us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Vivalivestreaming

Like us on Instagram

@vivalive.tvofficial

SOURCE VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vivalivetv.com

