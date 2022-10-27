VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AKA VIVALIVETV TO STREAM CFC 8 HALLOWEEN BLOODBATH ON KOA LIVE CHANNEL 1

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are streamed using the Internet, is pleased to announce that it will be streaming this October 29th 2022, CFC 8 Halloween Bloodbath on Koa Live TV channel 1.

Koa Live CEO Dan Lipman states, "I am pretty excited about making these events. Joining forces with Vivalivetv is creating a channel for champions. A Halloween weekend will be like no other. October 29th is going to be a fun-packed day featuring top MMA fighters from the United States Fight League starting at 2:00pm. Following the USFL will be the CFC Amateurs who will enter the cage at 6:00 pm. State and promotional titles will be on the line. Special guest commentators, former UFC fighting champs Dan 'Hendo' Henderson and Joe 'Daddy' Stevenson. A full day of MMA for one low PPV price of $9.99 get your pass by clicking the link below."

https://www.vivalivetv.com/channel/usfl-fright-night-and-cfc-bloodbath-ppv

Johnny Falcones Viva's CEO stated, "Working with that is a breath of fresh air. He is working to bring these events to another level. Viva is proud to stand right by his side. Looking forward to working with them for many years to come. Having Viva Games soon for lottery and betting will complete all the fun and interaction with all the fans. It will also help achieve more revenue creation."

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, the entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection, customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV.

